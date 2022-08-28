Detroit 9, Texas 8

Detroit
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
39
9
13
9
4
8
Greene cf
4
2
2
0
1
1
.252
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|9
|13
|9
|4
|8
|
|Greene cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Reyes rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Báez ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Short ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|H.Castro 1b
|5
|0
|2
|5
|0
|2
|.286
|Haase c
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Carpenter dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.202
|Clemens 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.144
|Baddoo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|8
|10
|8
|4
|6
|
|Semien 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Seager ss
|4
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.257
|Lowe 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|1-Thompson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.256
|Calhoun lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.208
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Miller dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Viloria c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|a-Heim ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Duran 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Detroit
|031
|203
|000_9
|13
|3
|Texas
|000
|002
|033_8
|10
|0
a-grounded out for Viloria in the 9th.
1-ran for Lowe in the 9th.
E_Candelario (9), H.Castro (10), Lange (1). LOB_Detroit 8, Texas 6. 2B_Carpenter 2 (3), Reyes (15), H.Castro (19), Candelario (14), Taveras (13), Semien (20). HR_Candelario (12), off Arihara; Seager (27), off Hutchison; Lowe (22), off Hutchison; Calhoun (12), off Lange; Seager (28), off Soto. RBIs_Carpenter (5), Candelario 2 (39), Clemens (12), H.Castro 5 (36), Seager 3 (67), Lowe (65), García (80), Calhoun 2 (45), Semien (64). SB_Thompson (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Carpenter, Baddoo 2, Clemens, Greene); Texas 3 (Calhoun, Viloria, Duran). RISP_Detroit 3 for 12; Texas 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_Candelario, García. GIDP_Haase, Calhoun, Lowe, Duran.
DP_Detroit 3 (Báez, Candelario, H.Castro; Clemens, Báez, H.Castro; Short, Clemens, H.Castro); Texas 1 (Seager, Semien, Lowe).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hutchison, W, 2-7
|5
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|88
|4.01
|Chafin
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.91
|Lange
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|26
|3.93
|Soto
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|18
|3.52
|Jiménez, S, 2-3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.22
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arihara, L, 1-2
|3
|1-3
|8
|6
|6
|2
|3
|86
|5.40
|Martin
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.68
|Burke
|2
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|51
|1.60
|Leclerc
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|3.44
|Moore
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.98
|Hernández
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.69
Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-0, Jiménez 1-0, Martin 2-2. HBP_Arihara (Haase). WP_Lange(2), Soto. PB_Haase (4).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Bacon; Second, Will Little; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:35. A_24,938 (40,300).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.