Detroit 9, Texas 8

The Associated Press
August 28, 2022 6:31 pm
1 min read
      

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 9 13 9 4 8
Greene cf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .252
Reyes rf 5 2 2 0 0 1 .285
Báez ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .225
Short ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
H.Castro 1b 5 0 2 5 0 2 .286
Haase c 4 2 1 0 0 1 .237
Carpenter dh 5 1 3 1 0 0 .243
Candelario 3b 4 1 2 2 1 0 .202
Clemens 2b 4 0 0 1 1 1 .144
Baddoo lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .186
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 8 10 8 4 6
Semien 2b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .238
Seager ss 4 3 2 3 1 0 .257
Lowe 1b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .300
1-Thompson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .258
García rf 3 0 0 1 2 1 .256
Calhoun lf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .208
Taveras cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .297
Miller dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .213
Viloria c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .175
a-Heim ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Duran 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .242
Detroit 031 203 000_9 13 3
Texas 000 002 033_8 10 0

a-grounded out for Viloria in the 9th.

1-ran for Lowe in the 9th.

E_Candelario (9), H.Castro (10), Lange (1). LOB_Detroit 8, Texas 6. 2B_Carpenter 2 (3), Reyes (15), H.Castro (19), Candelario (14), Taveras (13), Semien (20). HR_Candelario (12), off Arihara; Seager (27), off Hutchison; Lowe (22), off Hutchison; Calhoun (12), off Lange; Seager (28), off Soto. RBIs_Carpenter (5), Candelario 2 (39), Clemens (12), H.Castro 5 (36), Seager 3 (67), Lowe (65), García (80), Calhoun 2 (45), Semien (64). SB_Thompson (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Carpenter, Baddoo 2, Clemens, Greene); Texas 3 (Calhoun, Viloria, Duran). RISP_Detroit 3 for 12; Texas 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Candelario, García. GIDP_Haase, Calhoun, Lowe, Duran.

DP_Detroit 3 (Báez, Candelario, H.Castro; Clemens, Báez, H.Castro; Short, Clemens, H.Castro); Texas 1 (Seager, Semien, Lowe).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hutchison, W, 2-7 5 1-3 4 2 2 2 3 88 4.01
Chafin 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 2.91
Lange 1 2 3 3 1 2 26 3.93
Soto 1-3 3 3 3 1 0 18 3.52
Jiménez, S, 2-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.22
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Arihara, L, 1-2 3 1-3 8 6 6 2 3 86 5.40
Martin 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 3.68
Burke 2 2 3 3 2 2 51 1.60
Leclerc 1 1 0 0 0 2 22 3.44
Moore 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.98
Hernández 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 1.69

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-0, Jiménez 1-0, Martin 2-2. HBP_Arihara (Haase). WP_Lange(2), Soto. PB_Haase (4).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Bacon; Second, Will Little; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:35. A_24,938 (40,300).

