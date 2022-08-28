Trending:
Detroit 9, Texas 8

The Associated Press
August 28, 2022 6:31 pm
Detroit

Texas

ab
r
h
bi

Detroit Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 9 13 9 Totals 37 8 10 8
Greene cf 4 2 2 0 Semien 2b 5 2 2 1
Reyes rf 5 2 2 0 Seager ss 4 3 2 3
Báez ss 3 1 1 0 Lowe 1b 5 1 2 1
Short ss 1 0 0 0 Thompson pr 0 0 0 0
H.Castro 1b 5 0 2 5 García rf 3 0 0 1
Haase c 4 2 1 0 Calhoun lf 5 1 1 2
Carpenter dh 5 1 3 1 Taveras cf 4 0 2 0
Candelario 3b 4 1 2 2 Miller dh 4 0 1 0
Clemens 2b 4 0 0 1 Viloria c 3 0 0 0
Baddoo lf 4 0 0 0 Heim ph 1 0 0 0
Duran 3b 3 1 0 0
Detroit 031 203 000 9
Texas 000 002 033 8

E_Candelario (9), H.Castro (10), Lange (1). DP_Detroit 3, Texas 1. LOB_Detroit 8, Texas 6. 2B_Carpenter 2 (3), Reyes (15), H.Castro (19), Candelario (14), Taveras (13), Semien (20). HR_Candelario (12), Seager 2 (28), Lowe (22), Calhoun (12). SB_Thompson (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Hutchison W,2-7 5 1-3 4 2 2 2 3
Chafin 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Lange 1 2 3 3 1 2
Soto 1-3 3 3 3 1 0
Jiménez S,2-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Texas
Arihara L,1-2 3 1-3 8 6 6 2 3
Martin 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Burke 2 2 3 3 2 2
Leclerc 1 1 0 0 0 2
Moore 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hernández 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Arihara (Haase). WP_Lange(2), Soto.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Bacon; Second, Will Little; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:35. A_24,938 (40,300).

