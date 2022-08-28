Detroit 9, Texas 8

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|9
|13
|9
|
|Totals
|37
|8
|10
|8
|
|Greene cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Reyes rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Seager ss
|4
|3
|2
|3
|
|Báez ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Short ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thompson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Castro 1b
|5
|0
|2
|5
|
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Haase c
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Calhoun lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Carpenter dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Miller dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Clemens 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Viloria c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baddoo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heim ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Duran 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|031
|203
|000
|—
|9
|Texas
|000
|002
|033
|—
|8
E_Candelario (9), H.Castro (10), Lange (1). DP_Detroit 3, Texas 1. LOB_Detroit 8, Texas 6. 2B_Carpenter 2 (3), Reyes (15), H.Castro (19), Candelario (14), Taveras (13), Semien (20). HR_Candelario (12), Seager 2 (28), Lowe (22), Calhoun (12). SB_Thompson (8).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hutchison W,2-7
|5
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Chafin
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lange
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Soto
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Jiménez S,2-3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arihara L,1-2
|3
|1-3
|8
|6
|6
|2
|3
|Martin
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burke
|2
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Leclerc
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Moore
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hernández
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Arihara (Haase). WP_Lange(2), Soto.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Bacon; Second, Will Little; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:35. A_24,938 (40,300).
