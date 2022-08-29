Diamondbacks promote OF prospect Carroll to big leagues

PHOENIX (AP) — Highly regarded prospect Corbin Carroll is expected to make his big league debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.
The 22-year-old outfielder hit .303 with 22 doubles, eight triples, 23 homers, 61 RBIs and had 31 stolen bases over 91 games split between Double-A and Triple-A this season.
Carroll has become one of the game’s consensus top prospects since being taken with the No. 16 overall pick by the Diamondbacks in...
READ MORE
PHOENIX (AP) — Highly regarded prospect Corbin Carroll is expected to make his big league debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.
The 22-year-old outfielder hit .303 with 22 doubles, eight triples, 23 homers, 61 RBIs and had 31 stolen bases over 91 games split between Double-A and Triple-A this season.
Carroll has become one of the game’s consensus top prospects since being taken with the No. 16 overall pick by the Diamondbacks in 2019. His promotion continues the D-backs’ push to move prospects — like fellow outfielders Jake McCarthy and Alek Thomas — to the big leagues as they continue their rebuild.
The D-backs sent outfielder Jordan Luplow to Triple-A to make room for Carroll.
Arizona begins a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. The D-backs are coming off a three-game sweep over the Chicago White Sox over the weekend.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.