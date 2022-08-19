Dodgers host the Marlins to start 3-game series

Miami Marlins (52-66, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (81-36, first in the NL West) Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (13-2, 2.81 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -263, Marlins +213; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Miami Marlins on Friday to start a three-game series.

Los Angeles has an 81-36 record overall and a 40-15 record at home. Dodgers hitters have a collective .334 on-base percentage, the top percentage in the majors.

Miami has a 52-66 record overall and a 27-33 record on the road. The Marlins have a 22-48 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 24 doubles, a triple and 27 home runs for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 11-for-35 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Jesus Aguilar has 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 48 RBI for the Marlins. JJ Bleday is 6-for-33 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .250 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .217 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (head), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (elbow), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

