Dodgers host the Marlins, try to extend home win streak

The Associated Press
August 20, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

Miami Marlins (52-67, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (82-36, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-6, 3.67 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Dodgers: Dustin May (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep their seven-game home win streak alive when they take on the Miami Marlins.

Miami Marlins (52-67, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (82-36, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-6, 3.67 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Dodgers: Dustin May (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep their seven-game home win streak alive when they take on the Miami Marlins.

Los Angeles has an 82-36 record overall and a 41-15 record at home. The Dodgers have the best team ERA in the NL at 2.86.

Miami has a 52-67 record overall and a 27-34 record in road games. The Marlins are 17-11 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has 31 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 83 RBI for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 9-for-31 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Jesus Aguilar leads Miami with 15 home runs while slugging .394. Nick Fortes is 5-for-21 with two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .239 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .217 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Garrett Cooper: 7-Day IL (head), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (elbow), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

