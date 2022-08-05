Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Dodgers’ Kershaw on IL with low back pain; Taylor activated

The Associated Press
August 5, 2022 6:18 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed left-hander Clayton Kershaw on the injured list Friday, one day after he left a start with lower back pain.

This marks the 34-year-old Kershaw’s second trip to the injured list this season. He was previously sidelined with inflammation in a pelvic joint.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner was warming up before the fifth inning of a 5-3 victory over San Francisco on Thursday when...

READ MORE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed left-hander Clayton Kershaw on the injured list Friday, one day after he left a start with lower back pain.

This marks the 34-year-old Kershaw’s second trip to the injured list this season. He was previously sidelined with inflammation in a pelvic joint.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner was warming up before the fifth inning of a 5-3 victory over San Francisco on Thursday when he winced and pointed to the Dodgers’ dugout. He later walked off the field with a trainer.

Kershaw, a nine-time All-Star, is 7-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings.

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Also Friday, the Dodgers activated utilityman Chris Taylor, who had missed a month with a fractured left foot. He’s batting .238 with six homers and 27 RBIs in 74 games.

The Dodgers also recalled right-hander Reyes Moronta and optioned outfielder James Outman.

Moronta is 0-0 with a 4.67 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings. Outman went 6 of 13 with one homer and three RBIs in four games with the Dodgers.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|12 2022 Procurement Playbook - NRC -...
8|12 Public Sector Event: Analytics for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories