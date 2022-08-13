Dodgers look to extend win streak, play the Royals

Los Angeles Dodgers (78-33, first in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (47-67, fourth in the AL Central) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (1-0, .64 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Royals: Brad Keller (6-12, 4.45 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -253, Royals +205; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to keep an 11-game win streak alive when they take on the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City is 28-33 in home games and 47-67 overall. The Royals are 35-12 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles is 38-18 in road games and 78-33 overall. The Dodgers have hit 144 total home runs to rank sixth in MLB play.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: MJ Melendez has 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 41 RBI for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino is 11-for-33 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 37 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 14-for-43 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Dodgers: 10-0, .295 batting average, 2.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 46 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

