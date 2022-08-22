Trending:
Dodgers, Muncy agree to $13.5M, 1-year contract extension

The Associated Press
August 22, 2022 6:52 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers and two-time All-Star Max Muncy have agreed on a $13.5 million, one-year contract extension for 2023

The deal announced Monday includes a $10 million club option for 2024 with no buyout.

The option price can increase by $4 million based on plate appearances next year. He would get a one-time assignment bonus of $1 million if traded.

The 31-year-old outfielder has struggled this season. He’s hitting .190 with 16 homers and 47 RBIs while playing in 99 games.

Muncy has shown signs of coming around this month when he’s batted .328 with seven homers and 15 RBI and a 1.185 OPS.

Last season, he hit .249 with a career-high 36 homers and 94 RBIs and career-bests in total bases (262) and extra-base hits (64).

Muncy is in his fifth season with the Dodgers.

___

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum in New York contributed to this report.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Top Stories