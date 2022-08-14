Trending:
Dodgers play the Royals after Muncy’s 4-hit game

The Associated Press
August 14, 2022 2:42 am
Los Angeles Dodgers (79-33, first in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (47-68, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (13-1, 2.72 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (5-4, 3.49 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -257, Royals +210; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Kansas City Royals after Max Muncy had four hits against the Royals on Saturday.

Kansas City has a 28-34 record at home and a 47-68 record overall. The Royals are 19-9 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles has a 79-33 record overall and a 39-18 record on the road. The Dodgers are 60-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads Kansas City with 17 home runs while slugging .453. MJ Melendez is 10-for-35 with four home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has a .320 batting average to rank fifth on the Dodgers, and has 37 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs. Mookie Betts is 16-for-42 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .272 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Dodgers: 10-0, .303 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 50 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Andrew Heaney: day-to-day (arm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

