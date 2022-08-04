Trending:
Dodgers to honor Vin Scully in pre-game ceremony

The Associated Press
August 4, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers will honor Vin Scully in a ceremony before Friday night’s game against the San Diego Padres.

The Hall of Fame broadcaster died Tuesday at age 94. He called games in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years as the longest tenured broadcaster in any pro sport.

Scully will be commemorated at various locations around Dodger Stadium as well.

Behind the press box named for him, the “I’ll Miss You” banner from his last game at the stadium in 2016 will be on display. Some of his World Series rings will be displayed starting Aug. 19.

In the lobby, a tribute to Scully will be added to the display case.

The Dodgers are wearing a black patch featuring a microphone and the name ‘VIN’ on their jerseys for the rest of the season.

The Scully family is suggesting donations may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and Catholic Athletes for Christ, two charities he supported. Tunnel to Towers Foundation honors Stephen Siller, a Brooklyn firefighter who died in the collapse of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

