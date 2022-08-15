Dolphins place CB Trill Williams on IR with torn ACL

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins placed cornerback Trill Williams on injured reserve Monday, two days after the backup tore the ACL in his left knee during the team’s preseason opener against Tampa Bay. Williams will miss the season. He suffered the injury during the fourth quarter on Saturday. Also Monday, Miami signed veteran cornerback Mackensie Alexander and defensive tackle Niles Scott. Alexander is entering his seventh season, spending five with the Minnesota... READ MORE

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins placed cornerback Trill Williams on injured reserve Monday, two days after the backup tore the ACL in his left knee during the team’s preseason opener against Tampa Bay.

Williams will miss the season. He suffered the injury during the fourth quarter on Saturday.

Also Monday, Miami signed veteran cornerback Mackensie Alexander and defensive tackle Niles Scott. Alexander is entering his seventh season, spending five with the Minnesota Vikings and one with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Scott, a former undrafted free agent, has mostly spent time on practice squads but played in six games with Cincinnati during the 2018 season.

