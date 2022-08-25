On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Dream’s Rhyne Howard landslide pick as WNBA rookie of year

The Associated Press
August 25, 2022 3:13 pm
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard was an overwhelming choice as WNBA rookie of the year on Thursday.

Howard received 53 of 56 votes to become only the second Atlanta player to win the award. Angel McCoughtry was the 2009 choice as the league’s top rookie.

Howard also was a near unanimous choice as The Associated Press WNBA rookie of the year after averaging 16.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals...

READ MORE

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard was an overwhelming choice as WNBA rookie of the year on Thursday.

Howard received 53 of 56 votes to become only the second Atlanta player to win the award. Angel McCoughtry was the 2009 choice as the league’s top rookie.

Howard also was a near unanimous choice as The Associated Press WNBA rookie of the year after averaging 16.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals this season.

Howard, who played at Kentucky, was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft. She led all rookies in points, assists, steals and minutes per game.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Let’s make one thing clear: Federal human resources processes and procedures are not broken. In this executive briefing, the following experts will discuss the tactics used to reimagine hiring in government.

Among all players, Howard ranked 11th in scoring. Her 85 3-pointers ranked third in the league, while setting a league record for rookies. She swept the four rookie of the month awards during the season.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|1 DigiMarCon UK 2022 - Digital Marketing,...
9|1 TECHSPO London 2022 Technology Expo...
9|1 Q3 Deltek + ArchiSnapper Customer Town...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories