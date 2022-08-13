Trending:
Driussi scores late to lift Austin over Sporting KC 4-3

The Associated Press
August 13, 2022
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sebastián Driussi scored his league-leading 17th goal of the season four minutes into second-half stoppage time and Austin FC survived an upset bid by Sporting Kansas City with a 4-3 victory on Saturday.

Austin (14-5-6) trailed 3-1 at halftime after Sporting KC (6-15-5) got goals from Andreu Fontàs in the 12th minute, William Agada in the 23rd and a penalty-kick score by Johnny Russell in the 40th.

Julio Cascante found the net in the 63rd minute to get Austin within a goal and Danny Hoesen knotted the score at 3-3 when he scored in the 83rd.

Driussi received a yellow card for excessive celebration after his go-ahead score. He has a two-goal lead in the race for the Golden Boot.

Jon Gallagher had a goal in the first half for Austin.

Brad Stuver had four saves for Austin. John Pulskamp stopped four shots for Sporting KC.

