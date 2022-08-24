On Air: Panel Discussions
ESPN-plus reaches 2-year deal with women’s pro hockey league

The Associated Press
August 24, 2022 12:13 pm
Women’s pro hockey in the United States will continue having a broadcast home on ESPN-plus after the Premier Hockey Federation announced a two-year contract extension with the streaming service on Wednesday.

ESPN will provide live coverage of PHF regular-season games, special events, and the Isobel Cup playoffs. The deal comes a season after the two first formed a partnership in which the PHF’s championship game aired live on ESPN2.

Entering its eighth season as North America’s only women’s professional hockey league, the PHF is expanding to seven teams by adding a franchise in Montreal. The league also has teams based in Boston, Newark, New Jersey, Milford, Connecticut, Buffalo, New York, Richfield, Minnesota and Toronto.

In Canada, the PHF has a broadcasting agreement with TSN.

___

Top Stories