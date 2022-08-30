Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Everton still winless in EPL after 1-1 draw with Leeds

The Associated Press
August 30, 2022 6:46 pm
< a min read
      

LEEDS, England (AP) — Luis Sinisterra’s second-half goal helped Leeds salvage a point against Everton in a 1-1 draw Tuesday that kept Frank Lampard’s team winless in the Premier League this season.

The Colombia winger took a pass from Brenden Aaronson and beat goalkeeper Jordan Pickford with a shot inside the near post in the 55th minute, canceling out Anthony Gordon’s first-half strike at Elland Road.

Leeds has collected eight points from five games under...

READ MORE

LEEDS, England (AP) — Luis Sinisterra’s second-half goal helped Leeds salvage a point against Everton in a 1-1 draw Tuesday that kept Frank Lampard’s team winless in the Premier League this season.

The Colombia winger took a pass from Brenden Aaronson and beat goalkeeper Jordan Pickford with a shot inside the near post in the 55th minute, canceling out Anthony Gordon’s first-half strike at Elland Road.

Leeds has collected eight points from five games under Jesse Marsch, though the American manager has a new injury concern after captain Rodrigo walked off the field in the first half after dislocating his shoulder in a seemingly innocuous clash with Pickford.

The 21-year-old Gordon, who reportedly is a transfer target of Chelsea, has scored in back-to-back games. His left-footed shot went under Illan Meslier and into the net in the 17th minute.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Agencies across the government are intently focused on cyber initiatives, driven in part by evolving threats and in part by the directives of the White House’s executive order on improving cybersecurity. But how can these lessons be applied to your cyber evolution efforts?

Everton, Wolverhampton and Leicester are the only teams without a league win this season. Lampard’s squad lost its first two games and has draws in the past three.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|6 Q3 Deltek Specification Solutions...
9|6 Federal Identity Forum and Exposition...
9|6 Commercial UAV Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories