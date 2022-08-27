FBC Glance

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference
All Games
W
L
PF
PA
W
L
PF
PA
All Times EDT
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Navy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
SC State at UCF, 7 p.m.
Temple at Duke, 7:30 p.m.
Insight by Carahsoft: Agencies across the government are intently focused on cyber initiatives, driven in part by evolving threats and in part by the directives of the White House’s executive order on improving cybersecurity. But how can these lessons be applied to your cyber evolution efforts?
Delaware at Navy, Noon
NC State at East Carolina, Noon
Cincinnati at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.
Houston at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
BYU at South Florida, 4 p.m.
Umass at Tulane, 7 p.m.
SMU at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Louisville at UCF, 7:30 p.m.
Lafayette at Temple, 2 p.m.
Memphis at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Houston at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Old Dominion at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Howard at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Tulane, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Lamar at SMU, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clemson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Duquesne at Florida St., 5 p.m.
Florida A&M at North Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
VMI at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Temple at Duke, 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Appalachian St., Noon
Rutgers at Boston College, Noon
NC State at East Carolina, Noon
Richmond at Virginia, 12:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
Louisville at Syracuse, 8 p.m.
LSU vs. Florida St. at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech vs. Clemson at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
Louisville at UCF, 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Georgia St., Noon
Wake Forest at Vanderbilt, Noon
Duke at Northwestern, Noon
Southern Miss. at Miami, Noon
Charleston Southern at NC State, 12:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Furman at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia at Illinois, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Uconn, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|38
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
W. Kentucky 38, Austin Peay 27
Jacksonville St. vs. Stephen F. Austin at Montgomery, Ala., delayed
North Alabama at Indiana St., 6 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Samford, 7 p.m.
Missouri St. at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
E. Kentucky at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Davidson at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.
Presbyterian at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
MVSU at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Murray St., 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Virginia-Wise at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Cent. Michigan at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Kansas, 8 p.m.
TCU at Colorado, 10 p.m.
SE Missouri at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
UTEP at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.
South Dakota at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Baylor, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas, 8 p.m.
Murray St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Missouri at Kansas St., Noon
Alabama at Texas, Noon
Iowa St. at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Houston at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Kansas at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Kent St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.
Tarleton St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
Baylor at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|52
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
UNLV 52, Idaho St. 21
W. Oregon at Weber St., 8 p.m.
N. Arizona at Arizona St., 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
Portland St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Montana, 3 p.m.
Houston Baptist at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.
Tennessee St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
UC Davis at California, 4 p.m.
McNeese St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.
Utah Tech at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Idaho at Washington St., 9:30 p.m.
Morehead St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.
South Dakota at Montana, 3:30 p.m.
N. Colorado at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Portland St. at Washington, 4 p.m.
San Diego at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.
Weber St. at Utah St., 7 p.m.
N. Arizona at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
UC Davis at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
Idaho St. at San Diego St., 8 p.m.
Idaho at Indiana, 8 p.m.
E. Washington at Oregon, 8:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
The Citadel at Campbell, 6 p.m.
Limestone at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Bryant at FIU, 7 p.m.
Dayton at Robert Morris, Noon
W. Carolina at Charleston Southern, Noon
NC Central vs. NC A&T at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at NC State, 12:30 p.m.
NC A&T at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Campbell at William & Mary, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.
Robert Morris at Miami (Ohio), 6 p.m.
Rhode Island at Bryant, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|31
|28
|1
|0
|31
|28
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|6
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|28
|31
|0
|1
|28
|31
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Northwestern 31, Nebraska 28
Illinois 38, Wyoming 6
Penn St. at Purdue, 8 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
W. Michigan at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Illinois at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Maryland, Noon
Colorado St. at Michigan, Noon
S. Dakota St. at Iowa, Noon
Rutgers at Boston College, Noon
North Dakota at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Illinois St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.
Duke at Northwestern, Noon
W. Illinois at Minnesota, Noon
Arkansas St. at Ohio St., Noon
Ohio at Penn St., Noon
Maryland at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia at Illinois, 4 p.m.
Indiana St. at Purdue, 4 p.m.
Akron at Michigan St., 4 p.m.
Iowa St. at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Wagner at Rutgers, 4 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Idaho at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Hawaii at Michigan, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Monmouth (NJ) at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Villanova, 6 p.m.
William & Mary at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Navy, Noon
Richmond at Virginia, 12:30 p.m.
Howard at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Towson at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Baylor, 7 p.m.
Elon at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
Maine at New Mexico, 8 p.m.
Villanova at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
Fordham at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Colgate at Maine, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Richmond, 5:30 p.m.
Tuskegee at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Delaware St. at Delaware, 6 p.m.
Campbell at William & Mary, 6 p.m.
Rhode Island at Bryant, 6 p.m.
Elon at Wofford, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Morgan St. at Towson, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|27
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
W. Kentucky 38, Austin Peay 27
Charlotte at FAU, 7 p.m.
North Texas at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Bryant at FIU, 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at UAB, 8 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Missouri, 8 p.m.
William & Mary at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
UTEP at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.
Houston at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
FAU at Ohio, 6 p.m.
Rice at Southern Cal, 6 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at James Madison, 6 p.m.
SMU at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
UTSA at Army, Noon
Maryland at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
SE Louisiana at FAU, 6 p.m.
UAB at Liberty, 6 p.m.
FIU at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at Rice, 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
St. Francis (Pa.) at Akron, 6 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
E. Kentucky at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Maryland, Noon
Bowling Green at UCLA, 2:30 p.m.
FAU at Ohio, 6 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Washington, 10:30 p.m.
Ohio at Penn St., Noon
South Alabama at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.
W. Michigan at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Akron at Michigan St., 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.
Robert Morris at Miami (Ohio), 6 p.m.
Holy Cross at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Umass at Toledo, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Howard vs. Alabama St. at Atlanta, delayed
SC State at UCF, 7 p.m.
Lincoln (Pa.) at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Howard at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Morgan St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
NC Central vs. NC A&T at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.
SC State at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
Norfolk St. at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at Delaware, 6 p.m.
Winston-Salem at NC Central, 6 p.m.
Howard at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Morgan St. at Towson, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
North Alabama at Indiana St., 6 p.m.
W. Illinois at UT Martin, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri St. at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Iowa, Noon
N. Iowa at Air Force, 1 p.m.
Duquesne at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Drake at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
North Dakota at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
S. Illinois at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
Illinois St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
South Dakota at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
UT Martin at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at Minnesota, Noon
Dayton at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
NC A&T at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
South Dakota at Montana, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana St. at Purdue, 4 p.m.
N. Iowa at North Dakota, 4 p.m.
UC Davis at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|21
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|38
___
UNLV 52, Idaho St. 21
Uconn at Utah St., 4 p.m.
Illinois 38, Wyoming 6
Nevada at New Mexico St., 10 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Hawaii, 10:30 p.m.
Portland St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Cal Poly at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
Colorado St. at Michigan, Noon
N. Iowa at Air Force, 1 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.
Texas State at Nevada, 5:30 p.m.
Utah St. at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Maine at New Mexico, 8 p.m.
Boise St. at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Boise St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.
UNLV at California, 4 p.m.
N. Colorado at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Nevada, 5:30 p.m.
Weber St. at Utah St., 7 p.m.
San Jose St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
Hawaii at Michigan, 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at San Diego St., 8 p.m.
Oregon St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Duquesne at Florida St., 5 p.m.
Fordham at Wagner, 6 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Akron, 6 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
CCSU at Uconn, Noon
Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Duquesne at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Stonehill at Bloomsburg, 2 p.m.
Assumption at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Thomas More at Duquesne, Noon
Villanova at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
Post at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
Wagner at Rutgers, 4 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Richmond, 5:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart at CCSU, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
W. Illinois at UT Martin, 7:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Kansas, 8 p.m.
SE Missouri at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
Tennessee St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Murray St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
UT Martin at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Tennessee St. vs. Jackson St. at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Murray St., 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
N. Arizona at Arizona St., 10 p.m.
TCU at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Bowling Green at UCLA, 2:30 p.m.
Georgia vs. Oregon at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.
UC Davis at California, 4 p.m.
Rice at Southern Cal, 6 p.m.
Utah at Florida, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Stanford, 8 p.m.
Idaho at Washington St., 9:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Washington, 10:30 p.m.
Boise St. at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.
S. Utah at Utah, 1:30 p.m.
Colorado at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
UNLV at California, 4 p.m.
Portland St. at Washington, 4 p.m.
Alabama St. at UCLA, 5 p.m.
Arizona St. at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Stanford, 7:30 p.m.
E. Washington at Oregon, 8:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Arizona, 11 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Fordham at Wagner, 6 p.m.
Lehigh at Villanova, 6 p.m.
Holy Cross at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Georgetown at Marist, Noon
Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Towson at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Colgate at Stanford, 8 p.m.
Fordham at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Colgate at Maine, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Lafayette at Temple, 2 p.m.
Lehigh at Georgetown, 5 p.m.
Holy Cross at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Morehead St. at Mercer, 7 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
Georgetown at Marist, Noon
Dayton at Robert Morris, Noon
St. Thomas (FL) at Butler, 1 p.m.
Davidson at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.
Drake at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Concordia (Mich.) at Stetson, 6 p.m.
Indiana Wesleyan at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
La Verne at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Missouri S&T at Drake, 2 p.m.
Michigan Tech at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Dayton at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Morehead St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.
San Diego at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.
Taylor at Butler, 6 p.m.
Louisiana College at Stetson, 6 p.m.
Barton at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Vanderbilt at Hawaii, 10:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Texas A&M, Noon
Cincinnati at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia vs. Oregon at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Troy at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
Elon at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
Mercer at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Utah at Florida, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Georgia St. at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Utah St. at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
LSU vs. Florida St. at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri at Kansas St., Noon
South Carolina at Arkansas, Noon
Wake Forest at Vanderbilt, Noon
Alabama at Texas, Noon
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.
Samford at Georgia, 4 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Kentucky at Florida, 7 p.m.
San Jose St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
Southern U. at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Arizona, 11 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Morehead St. at Mercer, 7 p.m.
The Citadel at Campbell, 6 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Samford, 7 p.m.
North Greenville at Furman, 7 p.m.
Mars Hill at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.
VMI at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at Charleston Southern, Noon
Wofford at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.
Mercer at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Furman at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Samford at Georgia, 4 p.m.
ETSU at The Citadel, 4 p.m.
Elon at Wofford, 6 p.m.
Chattanooga at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Lincoln University (CA) at Texas A&M Commerce, 8 p.m.
Lamar at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Montana, 3 p.m.
Houston Baptist at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.
Nicholls at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
S. Illinois at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Nevada, 5:30 p.m.
SE Louisiana at FAU, 6 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
Lamar at SMU, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. vs. Northwestern St. at Shreveport, La., 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Rice, 7:30 p.m.
Nicholls at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Howard vs. Alabama St. at Atlanta, delayed
Florida A&M at North Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Alabama A&M at UAB, 8 p.m.
MVSU at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
Miles at Alabama St., 6 p.m.
Lane at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.
Florida Memorial University at Southern U., 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Jackson St. vs. Florida A&M at Miami Gardens, Fla., 3 p.m.
SC State at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
MVSU at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
Alabama St. at UCLA, 5 p.m.
Albany St. (Ga.) at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
North American University at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. vs. Jackson St. at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.
Grambling St. vs. Northwestern St. at Shreveport, La., 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.
Southern U. at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Appalachian St., Noon
Norfolk St. at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Troy at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
Nicholls at South Alabama, 5 p.m.
Texas State at Nevada, 5:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at James Madison, 6 p.m.
Morgan St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Liberty at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Army at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas, 8 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Miami, Noon
Arkansas St. at Ohio St., Noon
North Carolina at Georgia St., Noon
South Alabama at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Marshall at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Old Dominion at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.
E. Michigan at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.
FIU at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Nicholls at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Jacksonville St. vs. Stephen F. Austin at Montgomery, Ala., delayed
Lamar at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
MVSU at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Texas A&M, Noon
Stephen F. Austin at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.
Utah Tech at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
S. Utah at Utah, 1:30 p.m.
N. Arizona at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Tarleton St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
Chadron St. at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|0
|0
|BYU
|0
|0
|Liberty
|0
|0
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|Uconn
|0
|0
|Umass
|0
|0
___
Uconn at Utah St., 4 p.m.
Nevada at New Mexico St., 10 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
CCSU at Uconn, Noon
BYU at South Florida, 4 p.m.
Army at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Umass at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.
UTSA at Army, Noon
Marshall at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
UAB at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Syracuse at Uconn, 7 p.m.
Umass at Toledo, 7 p.m.
New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Baylor at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.