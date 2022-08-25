On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
FC Cincinnati, Vazquez agree to contract through 2025

The Associated Press
August 25, 2022
CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Vazquez and FC Cincinnati agreed Thursday to a contract extension through the 2025 season, a deal that includes an option for 2026.

The 23-year-old forward has a career-best 15 league goals this season, tied for third in Major League Soccer with Dallas’ Jesús Ferreira and one behind Austin’s Sebastián Driussi and Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar.

Vazquez is a possible pick for the U.S. roster for exhibitions against Japan and Saudi Arabia, the team’s last two prep games ahead of the World Cup.

Vazquez had a base salary of $275,000 this season — his third with Cincinnati — and total compensation of $304,167.

The native of Chula Vista, California, was acquired in November 2019 from Nashville, which selected Vazquez from Atlanta in an expansion draft.

