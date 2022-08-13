On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ferguson leads by 3 shots at ISPS Handa World Invitational

The Associated Press
August 13, 2022 2:56 pm
< a min read
      

BALLYMENA, Northern Ireland (AP) — Ewen Ferguson of Scotland extended his lead to three strokes by shooting 2-under 68 in the third round of the ISPS Handa World Invitational on Saturday.

Ferguson, who won the Qatar Masters in March, set up the chance of a second win on the European tour with a controlled round which featured four birdies and two bogeys at Galgorm Castle Golf Club.

He started the day with a one-shot lead...

READ MORE

BALLYMENA, Northern Ireland (AP) — Ewen Ferguson of Scotland extended his lead to three strokes by shooting 2-under 68 in the third round of the ISPS Handa World Invitational on Saturday.

Ferguson, who won the Qatar Masters in March, set up the chance of a second win on the European tour with a controlled round which featured four birdies and two bogeys at Galgorm Castle Golf Club.

He started the day with a one-shot lead over Borja Virto of Spain and now leads by three over John Catlin of the United States (66).

The tournament is tri-sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA Tour. The men and women play from different tees and compete separately, with two equal prize funds of $1.5 million each.

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

In the women’s event, American Amanda Doherty led for the third straight day and was still one shot ahead, on 12-under 206 for the tournament, in her bid for a first LPGA Tour title.

Georgia Hall and Peiyun Chien, who both shot 70s, are the nearest challengers to Doherty, who shot 72.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News