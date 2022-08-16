Ferreira and Dallas host the Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia Union (13-3-9, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Dallas (10-7-9, third in the Western Conference) Frisco, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Dallas +132, Philadelphia +186, Draw +249; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Jesus Ferreira leads Dallas into a matchup with the Philadelphia Union after a two-goal showing against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Philadelphia Union (13-3-9, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Dallas (10-7-9, third in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Dallas +132, Philadelphia +186, Draw +249; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Jesus Ferreira leads Dallas into a matchup with the Philadelphia Union after a two-goal showing against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Dallas is 7-3-3 at home. Alan Velasco paces the sixth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with four. Dallas has scored 38 goals.

The Union are 5-3-4 in road games. The Union lead the Eastern Conference conceding only 19 goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Velasco has scored four goals with four assists for Dallas. Ferreira has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Daniel Gazdag has scored 12 goals with two assists for the Union. Mikael Uhre has six goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dallas: 3-3-4, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Union: 7-2-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Brandon Servania (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured), Facundo Quignon (injured).

Union: Jose Martinez (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

