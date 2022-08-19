Former big leaguer Bill Lee, 75, collapses at amateur game

Trending:
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Former Boston Red Sox star Bill Lee collapsed in the bullpen while warming up for the Savannah Bananas amateur team Friday night, but the 75-year-old pitcher walked off the field with assistance.

“He was able to leave the stadium with medical attention and was taken to a local hospital,” team president Jared Orton said in an email to The Associated Press.

Lee, a member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame and fondly nicknamed “Spaceman,” was in the right-field bullpen when the episode occurred.

Lee has pitched for the Bananas, who play in the Coastal Plain League, a collegiate summer league. The club is known for its bright yellow uniforms and entertaining antics on and off the field.

In 14 seasons with Boston and Montreal, Lee went 119-90. An All-Star in 1973, the left-hander helped pitch the Red Sox into the 1975 World Series and started Game 7 against Cincinnati. Lee exited in the seventh inning and Boston later lost to Cincinnati 4-3.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

