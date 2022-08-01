Formula One Points Leaders

Through July 31
1. Max Verstappen, 258.
2. Charles Leclerc, 178.
3. Sergio Perez, 173.
4. George Russell, 158.
5. Carlos Sainz Jr, 156.
6. Lewis Hamilton, 146.
7. Lando Norris, 76.
8. Esteban Ocon, 58.
9. Valtteri Bottas, 46.
10. Fernando Alonso, 41.
11. Kevin Magnussen, 22.
12. Daniel Ricciardo, 19.
Through July 31
1. Max Verstappen, 258.
2. Charles Leclerc, 178.
3. Sergio Perez, 173.
4. George Russell, 158.
5. Carlos Sainz Jr, 156.
6. Lewis Hamilton, 146.
7. Lando Norris, 76.
8. Esteban Ocon, 58.
9. Valtteri Bottas, 46.
10. Fernando Alonso, 41.
11. Kevin Magnussen, 22.
12. Daniel Ricciardo, 19.
13. Pierre Gasly, 16.
14. Sebastian Vettel, 16.
15. Mick Schumacher, 12.
16. Yuki Tsunoda, 11.
17. Guanyu Zhou, 5.
18. Lance Stroll, 4.
19. Alexander Albon, 3.
20. Nicholas Latifi, 0.
21. Nico Hulkenberg, 0.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.