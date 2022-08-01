On Air: The Search for Accountability
Formula One Points Leaders

The Associated Press
August 1, 2022 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through July 31

1. Max Verstappen, 258.

2. Charles Leclerc, 178.

3. Sergio Perez, 173.

4. George Russell, 158.

5. Carlos Sainz Jr, 156.

6. Lewis Hamilton, 146.

7. Lando Norris, 76.

8. Esteban Ocon, 58.

9. Valtteri Bottas, 46.

10. Fernando Alonso, 41.

11. Kevin Magnussen, 22.

12. Daniel Ricciardo, 19.

Through July 31

13. Pierre Gasly, 16.

14. Sebastian Vettel, 16.

15. Mick Schumacher, 12.

16. Yuki Tsunoda, 11.

17. Guanyu Zhou, 5.

18. Lance Stroll, 4.

19. Alexander Albon, 3.

20. Nicholas Latifi, 0.

21. Nico Hulkenberg, 0.

Top Stories