Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 47, John Battle 6
Atlantic Shores Christian 21, Isle of Wight Academy 0
Brunswick Academy 61, Pungo Christian, N.C. 26
Central – Wise 41, Eastside 7
Centreville 41, Herndon 7
Dinwiddie 55, GW-Danville 3
Fairfax 33, Wakefield 0
Halifax County 21, Person, N.C. 12
K&Q Central 61, Colonial Beach 0
King William 21, Goochland 7
Lake Braddock 57, Hayfield 10
Lakeland 25, Manor High School 10
Liberty Christian 40, Magna Vista 0
Loudoun Valley 28, Freedom (South Riding) 0
Marion 29, Chilhowie 0
Menchville 47, Granby 3
Mills Godwin 20, Kecoughtan 7
Nottoway 22, Jamestown 0
Oakton 39, John R. Lewis 0
Orange County 35, Courtland 14
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 28, Grundy 20
Poquoson 28, Southampton 0
Rye Cove 26, Hurley 24
Stuarts Draft 41, William Monroe 0
Twin Springs 28, Northwood 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clay-Battelle, W.Va. vs. Massanutten Military, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
