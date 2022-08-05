Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League Baseball MLB — Suspended Scranton/Wilkes-Barre INF Derek Dietrich 50 games without pay for violating minor league drug prevention and treatment program. Suspended Toronto (Dominican Summer League) RHP Ivan Gonzalez 60 games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. Suspended San Francisco (Arizona Complex League) RHP Kanoa Pagan 50 games without pay for testing positive for a stimulant. Suspended New York Mets (Florida Complex League) OF Karell Paz 60 games without pay... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Scranton/Wilkes-Barre INF Derek Dietrich 50 games without pay for violating minor league drug prevention and treatment program. Suspended Toronto (Dominican Summer League) RHP Ivan Gonzalez 60 games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. Suspended San Francisco (Arizona Complex League) RHP Kanoa Pagan 50 games without pay for testing positive for a stimulant. Suspended New York Mets (Florida Complex League) OF Karell Paz 60 games without pay for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. Suspended Detroit (Dominican Summer League) RHP Elvin Valerio 60 games without pay for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

American League

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Sent RHP Aaron Civale to Columbus (IL) on a rehab assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Hunter Gaddis from Columbus. Optioned LHP Kirk McCarty to Columbus. Designated OF Alex Call for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Bryan Garcia from Toledo (IL). Designated RHP Derek Law for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Cole Sands from St. Paul (IL). Designated RHP Tyler Duffy for assignment or release. Sent RHP Jharel Cotton and Aaron Sanchez outright to St. Paul. Released RHP Joe Smith.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Carlos Espinal outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Claimed RHP Luke Bard off waivers from Tampa Bay and assigned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed 1B David MacKinnon off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. Designated RHP Wandisson Charles for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed OF Derek Hill off waivers from Detroit and Optioned him to Tacoma (PCL). Designated INF Kevin Padlo for assignment. Activated INF/OF Jake Lamb. Designated OF Travis Jankowski for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated C Francisco Mejia from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Reno Pinto and RHP Ralph Garza Jr. to Durham (IL). Activated RHP Jimmy Yacabonis.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated INF/OF Brad Miller from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Nick Solak to Round Rock (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent LHP Anthony Banda outright to Buffalo (IL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned LHP Matt Dermody to Iowa (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Designated RHP Ashton Goudeau for assignment. Claimed RHP Dinelson Lamet off waivers from Milwaukee. Recalled RHP Ryan Feltner from Albuquerque (PCL). Placed RHP Chad Kuhl on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 4.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated INF/OF Chris Taylor from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF James Outman to Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed LHP Clayton Kershaw on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Reyes Moronta from Oklahoma City (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of OF Peyton Burdick from Jacksonville (IL). Reinstated RHP Edward Cabrera from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Nick Neidert and OF Jesus Sanchez to Jacksonville.

MIWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent C Pedro Severino outright to Nashville (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned 3B Yairo Munoz to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled SS Nick Maton from Lehigh Valley.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Released OF Yoshi Tsutugo. Desingated 3B Taylor Davis for assignment. Claimed C Jose Godoy off waivers from Minnesota.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Claimed INF Kramer Robertson off waivers from New York Mets and optioned him to Memphis (IL). Transferred RHP Drew VerHagen from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP James Naile to Memphis.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent LHP Josh Rogers outright to Rochester (IL).

Mionor League Baseball

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Released RHP Jordan Rhodes.

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed C John Anthon and INF Tanner Craig.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed LHP Josh Zeboskey.

OTTAWA TITANS. — Traded OF Matt Feinstein to Joliet. Signed 1B Malik Williams.

TROIS-RIVERIES AIGLES — Signed RHP Tucker Smith. Released RHP Scott Gillespie.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released OT Eric Smith.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived DB Jon Alexander and DL Auzoyah Alufohai. Signed DL Trevon Coley and DB Davontae Harris.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Lavert Hill. Waived CB Reggie Robinson with an injury designation.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived DT Cortez Broughton.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed P Sterling Hofrichter. Waived P Tommy Heatherly.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed LB Kilo Alonso. Placed DB Smoke Monday on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OT Will Holden. Waived DE Niko Lalos. Placed OL Matt Gono on the exempt/left squad. Waived DB Jarren Williams.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed TE Jaeden Graham on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Willie Snead.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed LB Joel Dublanko. Waived TE Jake Hausmann.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived CB Chris Williamson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Yakov Trenin to a two-year contract.

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Signed Ds Ryan MacKinnon and Vincent Sevigny and G Henrik Tikkanen to one-year contracts.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Named Jimmy Sharrow assistant coach.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Toronto FC F Lorenzo Insigne an undisclosed amount for exhibiting inappropriate behavior after Toronto’s match on July 30 against the New England Revolution. Suspended San Jose D Marcos Lopez for one additional match (two matches total) and fined him an undiscloed amount for exhibiting aggressive behavior toward match officials after San Jose’s match against Real Salt Lake on July 30.

D.C. UNITED — Acquired F Christian Benteke from Crystal Palace (EPL) on a permanent transfer pending a physical, receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired D Matt Miazga from Chelsea FC (EPL) through 2025 using targeted allocation money (TAM). Acquired 2022 and 2023 general allocation money (GAM,) conditional GAM and the No. 2 Allocation Ranking from Toronto FC in exchange for the No. 1 Allocation Ranking.

FC DALLAS — Acquired 2022 and 2023 general allocation money (GAM) and the No. 11 overall Allocation Ranking from Toronto FC in exchange for the No. 2 Allocation Ranking.

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Waived F Tyler Pasher.

LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired F Denis Bouanga from AS Saint-Etienne (Ligue 1) pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Acquired F Mender Garcia from Once Caldas S.A. (Columbian First Division) pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired M Ismael Tajouri-Shradi from Los Angeles FC in exchange for 2023 general allocation money (GAM). Acquired G Clement Diop from Inter Miami CF in exchange for (GAM).

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired D Kyle Duncan on loan from K.V. Oostende (Belgian First Division) for the remainder of the season.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed F Jenna Blake for the remainder of the season.

