Friday’s Transactions

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Reinstated RHP Tyler Clippard from rehab assignment and 15-day IL. Reinstated LHP Jake McGee from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHPs Andres Machado and Mason Thompson to Rochester(IL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Activated DT Eli Ankou from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released T Jason Spriggs.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed D Caleb Jones and C Philipp Kurashev to one-year contracts.
