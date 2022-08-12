Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League Baseball MLB — Suspended San Diego Padre SS Fernando Tatis Jr. effective immediately 80 games without pay for testing positve to Clostebol a performance enhancing substance in violation of MLB’s joint drug pervention and treatment program. American League CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Placed RHP James Karinchak on the restricted list. Selected the contract of RHP Peyton Battenfield from Columbus (IL).

American League

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Placed RHP James Karinchak on the restricted list. Selected the contract of RHP Peyton Battenfield from Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Luis Castillo to Toledo (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Daniel Norris from Toledo. Transferred LHP Tarik Skubal from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Designated RHP Ken Giles for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Ross Stripling on a rehab assignment to Buffalo (IL). Sent RHP Matt Peacock outright to Buffalo.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled OF Guillermo Heredia from Gwinnett (IL). Placed SS Ehire Adrianza on the 10-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned C Chuckie Robinson to Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed OF Yonathan Daza and C Elias Diaz on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Wynton Bernard from Albuquerque (PCL).. Recalled C Dom Nunez from Albuquerque. Designated RHP Jordan Sheffield for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of C Tony Wolters from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed C Austin Barnes on the family emergency list. Designated INF Rylan Bannon for assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated INF Brian Anderson and INF/OF Jon Berti from rehab assignments and the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Bryan De La Cruz to Jacksonville (IL). Sent INF Billy Hamilton outright to Jacksonville.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Yerry De Los Santos on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Austin Brice from Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Released LHP T.J. McFarland.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed SS Fernando Tatis Jr. on the restricted list.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled LHP Thomas Szapucki from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned RHP Yunior Marte to Sacramento.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Tyler Clippard from rehab assignment and 15-day IL. Reinstated LHP Jake McGee from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHPs Andres Machado and Mason Thompson to Rochester(IL).

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Matt Carasiti. Activated RHP Wladimir Pinto.

Frontier League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed INF Edward Salcedo.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released RHP Carlos Mirabel.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed SS Jalen Greer.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Signed G Sam Merrill.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated DT Eli Ankou from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed DB Devin Jones on injured reserve after clearing waivers.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived LB C.J. Avery from injured reserve with a settlement.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived WR Davion Davis from injured reserve with a settlement.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released T Jason Spriggs.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DB Nate Brooks. Placed DB Cre’Von LeBlanc on injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived DB Dylan Mabin from injured reserve with a settlement.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed WR Keric Wheatfall on injured reserve after clearing waivers.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed WR Javon McKinley on injured reserve after clearing waivers.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived DB Leon o’Neal from injured reserve with a settlement.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived C Daniel Munyer from injured reserve with a settlement.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed D Caleb Jones and C Philipp Kurashev to one-year contracts.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Chicago Fire D Maurico Pineda an undisclosed amount for violating policy of hands to the face/head of an opponent in a match on August 6 against Charlotte. Fined Colorado F Diego Rubio an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in a match on August 6 against Minnesota.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed F Easton Ongaro to a short term agreement.

USL LEAGUE ONE

UNION OMAHA — Signed G Boris Pardo for the remainder of the season.

COLLEGE

TENNESSEE TECH — Named Danielle Penner head softball coach.

