Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of OF Kyle Stowers from Norfolk (IL). Recalled INF Richie Martin and LHP Nick Vespi from Norfolk. Optioned RHP Logan Gillaspie to Norfolk. Placed INF Terrin Vavra on the paternity list. Designated OF Brett Phillips for assignment. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Luis Patino to Durham (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Kevin Herget from Durham. FOOTBALLNational Football League

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of OF Kyle Stowers from Norfolk (IL). Recalled INF Richie Martin and LHP Nick Vespi from Norfolk. Optioned RHP Logan Gillaspie to Norfolk. Placed INF Terrin Vavra on the paternity list. Designated OF Brett Phillips for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Luis Patino to Durham (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Kevin Herget from Durham.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OL Greg Long. Released TE Deon Yelder.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed G Nathan Gilliam. Waived LB Carson Wells.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OLs Chris Owens and Josh Rivas. Waived DT Christopher Hinton. Placed WR Robert Foster on injured reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Claimed M Matias Pellegrini off waivers through the remainder of the season.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Traded D Caprice Dydasco to Houston in exchange for $120,000 in base allocation money.

COLLEGE

SETON HALL — Named J.T. Harper head men’s golf coach.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.