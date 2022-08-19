Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of OF Kyle Stowers from Norfolk (IL). Recalled INF Richie Martin and LHP Nick Vespi from Norfolk. Optioned RHP Logan Gillaspie to Norfolk. Placed INF Terrin Vavra on the paternity list. Designated OF Brett Phillips for assignment. Sent LHP Alexander Wells on a rehab assignment to Norfolk. BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP Matt Strahm from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Josh Winckowski to Worceter(IL). ... ... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of OF Kyle Stowers from Norfolk (IL). Recalled INF Richie Martin and LHP Nick Vespi from Norfolk. Optioned RHP Logan Gillaspie to Norfolk. Placed INF Terrin Vavra on the paternity list. Designated OF Brett Phillips for assignment. Sent LHP Alexander Wells on a rehab assignment to Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP Matt Strahm from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Josh Winckowski to Worceter(IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with SS Elvis Andrus on a one-year contract. Optioned 3B Lenyn Sosa to Charlotte (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated LHP Eduardo Rodriguez from the restricted list. Designated RHP Willy Peralto for assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated OF Mike Trout from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Steven Duggar to Salt Lake City (PCL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of RHP Norge Ruiz from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP Domingo Tapia to Las Vegas.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Luis Patino to Durham (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Kevin Herget from Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP A.J. Alexy from Round Rock (PCL). Placed RHP Joe Barlow on the 15-day IL. Sent OF Elier Hernandez outright to Round Rock.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent LHP Paul Fry outright to Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent 2B Travis Demeritte outright to Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed 2B Donovan Solano on the restricted list. Reinstated 3B Mike Moustakas from the 10-day IL. Placed 1B Joey Votto on the 60-day IL, retroactive to August 17.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP Antonio Senzatela on the 15-day IL. Reinstated RHP Jhoulys Chacin from the 15-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Elieser Hernandez to Jacksonville (IL). Placed 1B/DH Garret Cooper on the 7-day concussion IL, retroactive to Aug. 17. Recalled OF Jerar Encarnacion and RHP Tommy Nance from Jacksonville.

NEW YORK METS — Placed INF Yolmer Sanchez on the active roster. Designated INF Deven Marrero for assignment. Sent OF Nick Plumber outright to Syracuse (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Ryan Helsey on paternity leave. Recalled LHP JoJo Romero from Memphis (IL). Reinstated INF/OF Juan Yepez from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Memphis. Added C Ivan Herrera to the taxi squad.

SAN DIEOG PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Brandon Kintzler on a minor league contract.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired OF Anfernee Seymour from Charleston in exchange for a player to be named later. Released INF Jacson McGowan.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OL Greg Long. Released TE Deon Yelder.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed G Nathan Gilliam. Waived LB Carson Wells.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived K Elliott Fry from injured reserve with a settlement.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed K John Parker Romo. Placed OLs Sage Doxtater and Forrest Lamp on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OLs Chris Owens and Josh Rivas. Waived DT Christopher Hinton. Placed WR Robert Foster on injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived LB Ulysees Gilbert from injured reserve with a settlement. Placed RB Master Teague on injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Tyson Kozak to a three-year, entry-level contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE SC — Loaned M Handwella Bwana to Memphis 901 FC (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Claimed M Matias Pellegrini off waivers through the remainder of the season.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Traded D Caprice Dydasco to Houston in exchange for $120,000 in base allocation money.

COLLEGE

RUTGERS— Elevated Joe Pollard to wrestling assistant coach.

SETON HALL — Named J.T. Harper head men’s golf coach.

