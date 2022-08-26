Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated OF Kyle Garlick from the 10-day IL and rehab assignment. Designated SS Tim Beckham for assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Glasnow on a two-year contract.
National League
|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated OF Kyle Garlick from the 10-day IL and rehab assignment. Designated SS Tim Beckham for assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Glasnow on a two-year contract.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Reyes Moronta from Reno (PCL). Designated RHP Chris Devenski for assignment.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Travis Toivonen and P/K Ryan Santoso. Released S Andrew Adams. Waived WR Bailey Gaither.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Transferred W Szabolcs Schon to Hungarian first division side MOL Fehervar FC.
LA GALAXY — Named Yoann Damet assistant coach.
LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Acquired M Hassan Agboub on loan from Mohammed VI Football Academy.
RHODE ISLAND — Named Yesenia Evaristo assistant softball coach.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.