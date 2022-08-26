Friday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
August 26, 2022
BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated OF Kyle Garlick from the 10-day IL and rehab assignment. Designated SS Tim Beckham for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Glasnow on a two-year contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Reyes Moronta from Reno (PCL). Designated RHP Chris Devenski for assignment.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Travis Toivonen and P/K Ryan Santoso. Released S Andrew Adams. Waived WR Bailey Gaither.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Transferred W Szabolcs Schon to Hungarian first division side MOL Fehervar FC.

LA GALAXY — Named Yoann Damet assistant coach.

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Acquired M Hassan Agboub on loan from Mohammed VI Football Academy.

COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND — Named Yesenia Evaristo assistant softball coach.

