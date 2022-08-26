Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHPs Aaron Loup, LHP Ryan Tepera and OF Taylor Ward on the restricted list. Recalled RHP Jose Marte from Salt Lake (PCL). Selected the contracts of OF Ryan Aguilar and RHP Gerardo Reyes from Salt Lake. MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated OF Kyle Garlick from the 10-day IL and rehab assignment. Designated SS Tim Beckham for assignment. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled LHP Jared Koenig and INF Dermis... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHPs Aaron Loup, LHP Ryan Tepera and OF Taylor Ward on the restricted list. Recalled RHP Jose Marte from Salt Lake (PCL). Selected the contracts of OF Ryan Aguilar and RHP Gerardo Reyes from Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated OF Kyle Garlick from the 10-day IL and rehab assignment. Designated SS Tim Beckham for assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled LHP Jared Koenig and INF Dermis Garcia from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP Norge Ruiz to Las Vegas. Placed OF Skye Bolt on the 10-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Glasnow on a two-year contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed LHP Cole Ragans on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 23.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Reyes Moronta from Reno (PCL). Designated RHP Chris Devenski for assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Transferred RHP Alec Mills from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Reinstated RHP Manuel Rodriguez from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Kervin Castro to Iowa (IL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated INF Garrett Cooper from the 7-day IL. Designated INF Jesus Aguilar for assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated INF/OF Jace Peterson from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Pablo Reyes to Nashville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated RHP Tommy Hunter from the 15-day IL. Optioned C Michael Perez to Syracuse (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed CF Simon Muzziotti on the 60-day IL. Reinstated RF Bryce Harper from the 60-day IL. Realled LHP Bailey Falter from Lehigh Valley (IL). Optioned 3B Yairo Munoz to Lehigh Valley.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Colin Holderman on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 25. Recalled RHP Yohan Ramirez from Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed 3B Nolan Arenado on the paternity list. Reinstated RHP Ryan Helsley from the restricted list. Recalled 1B Juan Yepez from Memphis (IL). Optioned LHP Packy Naughton to Memphis.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled C Luis Campusano and INF Eguy Rosario from El Paso (PCL). Optioned INF Matthew Batten and LHP Jose Castillo to El Paso. Placed C Jorge Alfaro on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 25. Reinstated RHP Yu Darvish from the paternity list.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Selected the contract of LHP Scott Alexander from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned LHP Thomas Szapucki to Sacramento. Recalled LHP Sam Long from Sacramento. Placed LHP Sam Long on the 60-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHP Cade Cavalli from Rochester (IL). Reinstated INF Luis Garcia from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Cory Abbott to Rochester. Released 3B Maikel Franco.

Minor League Baseball

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated RHPs Nick Trabacchi and Patrick Quinn. Placed RHP Ryan Messinger on the IL, retroactive to August 24. Placed LHP Stephen Tarpley on the IL, retroactive to August 25.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed TE Tucker Fisk. Waived OT Rick Leonard. Waived CB Cornell Armstrong from injured reserve with a settlement.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated LT Ronnie Stanley from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed LB Tyus Bowser on the reserve/PUP list. Signed P Cameron Dicker.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released TE Jeremy Sprinkle from injured reserve with a settlement.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed LB Barrington Wade on injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Claimed K Jake Verity off waivers from Indianapolis. Waived QB Jake Luton and LB Grant Morgan.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Travis Toivonen and P/K Ryan Santoso. Released S Andrew Adams. Waived WR Bailey Gaither.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed WR Cyril Grayson on injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed D Philippe Myers to a one-year contract extension.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Transferred W Szabolcs Schon to Hungarian first division side MOL Fehervar FC.

LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired F Cristian Tello from Real Betis (La Liga), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

LA GALAXY — Named Yoann Damet assistant coach.

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Acquired M Hassan Agboub on loan from Mohammed VI Football Academy.

COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND — Named Yesenia Evaristo assistant softball coach.

ST. ANSELM — Named Peter Early director of track & field/cross county.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.