Gauld and the Vancouver Whitecaps visit Real Salt Lake

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (9-11-6, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (10-8-7, fifth in the Western Conference) Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake -166, Vancouver +442, Draw +294; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Ryan Gauld leads the Vancouver Whitecaps into a matchup with Real Salt Lake fresh off of a two-goal showing against the Colorado Rapids.

RSL is 8-6-5 in Western Conference play. RSL ranks 10th in the Western Conference with 33 goals led by Sergio Cordova with six.

The Whitecaps are 8-7-3 against Western Conference opponents. The Whitecaps are 8-4 in games decided by one goal.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The Whitecaps won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cordova has scored six goals with one assist for RSL. Jefferson Savarino has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Lucas Cavallini has eight goals and one assist for the Whitecaps. Gauld has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RSL: 3-4-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Whitecaps: 3-3-4, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Tate Schmitt (injured), Danny Musovski (injured), Bobby Wood (injured), Damir Kreilach (injured).

Whitecaps: Brian White (injured), Deiber Caicedo (injured), Cristian Dajome (injured), Marcus Godinho (injured), Andres Cubas (injured), Luis Martins (injured), Florian Jungwirth (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

