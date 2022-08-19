Gausman, Jays become latest team to blank Yanks, 4-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Gausman tossed seven sharp innings and the Toronto Blue Jays became the latest team to shut out the New York Yankees, beating the AL East leaders 4-0 Friday night. The Yankees were held to four singles and didn’t get a runner beyond second base as they lost for the 14th time in 18 games. They have been blanked three times in the last six games and five in the last... READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Gausman tossed seven sharp innings and the Toronto Blue Jays became the latest team to shut out the New York Yankees, beating the AL East leaders 4-0 Friday night.

The Yankees were held to four singles and didn’t get a runner beyond second base as they lost for the 14th time in 18 games. They have been blanked three times in the last six games and five in the last 13.

The Blue Jays moved within eight games of the Yankees, the closest they’ve been to first place since June 13.

Gausman (9-9) allowed four hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had an RBI groundout in the third before Alejandro Kirk led off the fourth by singling against Jameson Taillon (11-4). Teoscar Hernandez followed with a long homer to left-center.

BRAVES 6, ASTROS 2

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley hit a three-run homer off Lance McCullers Jr., Kyle Wright won his 15th game to tie for the NL lead, and Atlanta beat Houston in the teams’ first meeting since last year’s World Series.

The defending champion Braves have won 10 of 11 and are 51-20 since June 1.

Houston left fielder Yordan Alvarez left the game in two outs in the bottom of the fifth. He reported feeling ill and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Wright (15-5) allowed two runs and six hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in six innings.

McCullers (1-1) allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings.

ANGELS 1, TIGERS 0

DETROIT (AP) — Patrick Sandoval pitched a four-hitter for his first career shutout, and Los Angeles beat Detroit on Jared Walsh’s second-inning homer.

Sandoval (4-8) threw 97 pitches, struck out nine, walked none and didn’t allow a runner past first base as the Angels ended a three-game skid.

Matt Manning (0-1) took a tough-luck loss, working seven innings and allowing three hits and a walk as the Tigers dropped their 10th of 12 games.

Mike Trout returned to the Angels’ lineup after missing 28 games with rib cage inflammation. He went 1-for-4 with a single.

METS 7, PHILLIES 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pete Alonso hit his 30th home run and surpassed 100 RBIs, Starling Marte stole home and New York beat Philadelphia.

The NL East-leading Mets improved to 12-4 against the Phillies this season.

Chris Bassitt (11-7) gave up two runs on seven hits and threw 104 pitches in six innings.

Aaron Nola (8-10) allowed five runs on eight hits in five innings.

CUBS 8, BREWERS 7

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Christopher Morel and Patrick Wisdom each hit a two-run homer and Chicago topped Milwaukee for its fourth straight win.

Andrew McCutchen, Hunter Renfroe and Rowdy Tellez homered for the Brewers.

Reliever Michael Rucker (2-1) pitched a scoreless inning for the win and Brandon Hughes tossed a scoreless ninth for his second save.

Hoby Milner (3-2) surrendered Morel’s 12th homer and took the loss in relief of Aaron Ashby.

ROYALS 3, RAYS 2, 10 INNINGS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Michael Massey hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and Kansas City’s four-game skid ended.

Scott Barlow (5-4) got the win in relief with help from catcher Salvador Perez, who threw out Tampa Bay’s Roman Quinn on an attempted steal of third in the 10th. MJ Melendez ended the game with a diving catch of Francisco Mejia’s sinking liner in left field.

Jalen Beeks (2-3) took the loss for the Rays, who have won five of seven and are in position for an AL wild card.

GUARDIANS 5, WHITE SOX 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Triston McKenzie struck out a career-high 14 batters and Cleveland scored four runs in the seventh to rally past Chicago.

McKenzie (9-9) struck out eight of the last 10 hitters he faced and didn’t walk a batter in seven innings, but left with his team trailing 2-1.

Rookie Steven Kwan tripled into the right-field corner with two outs in the seventh against Reynaldo López (5-3) to score Luke Maile, who had doubled. Amed Rosario’s single gave Cleveland the lead.

Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his 28th save in 30 chances.

PIRATES 5, REDS 4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Chavis hit a bases-loaded single in the ninth to cap Pittsburgh’s rally past Cincinnati.

Kevin Newman tied it in the ninth with a one-out RBI double against Joel Kuhnel (2-2). Chavis lined his single to short left against Ross Detwiler.

Wil Crowe (5-7) got the last four outs for the Pirates, who have won back-to-back games following a six-game losing streak.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.