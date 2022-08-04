Trending:
Giants host the Dodgers on 3-game home skid

The Associated Press
August 4, 2022 2:42 am
2 min read
      

Los Angeles Dodgers (71-33, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (51-54, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (7-3, 2.66 ERA, .98 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Giants: Jakob Junis (4-2, 2.78 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -207, Giants +174; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to stop their three-game home slide.

San Francisco has a 29-26 record at home and a 51-54 record overall. The Giants have a 26-7 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Los Angeles is 36-18 in road games and 71-33 overall. The Dodgers have the second-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .443.

The teams meet Thursday for the 13th time this season. The Dodgers are ahead 9-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has 20 doubles, 16 home runs and 56 RBI for the Giants. Joey Bart is 7-for-25 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 24 home runs while slugging .528. Trea Turner is 13-for-41 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .223 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .277 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thairo Estrada: 7-Day IL (concussion), Joc Pederson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (right knee), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Dodgers: Justin Turner: 10-Day IL (abdomen), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

