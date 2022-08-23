Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Giants visit the Tigers to begin 2-game series

The Associated Press
August 23, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

San Francisco Giants (60-61, third in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (47-76, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (11-6, 2.89 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 179 strikeouts); Tigers: Drew Hutchison (1-6, 4.23 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -225, Tigers +185; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

San Francisco Giants (60-61, third in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (47-76, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (11-6, 2.89 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 179 strikeouts); Tigers: Drew Hutchison (1-6, 4.23 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -225, Tigers +185; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers begin a two-game series at home against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

Detroit is 27-34 in home games and 47-76 overall. The Tigers have gone 25-53 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

San Francisco has a 26-32 record on the road and a 60-61 record overall. The Giants rank sixth in the NL with 141 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez has 24 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Tigers. Victor Reyes is 11-for-34 with a triple over the last 10 games.

Thairo Estrada ranks fourth on the Giants with a .264 batting average, and has 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 20 walks and 49 RBI. Wilmer Flores is 10-for-33 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored by six runs

Giants: 6-4, .218 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Tigers: Jonathan Schoop: day-to-day (ankle), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Jakob Junis: day-to-day (hand), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|29 VMworld | VMware Explore
8|29 DAFITC
8|29 Leadership Assessment Program
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories