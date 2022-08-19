Trending:
Green Bay 20, New Orleans 10

August 19, 2022 11:06 pm
New Orleans 3 7 0 0 10
Green Bay 3 10 0 7 20

First Quarter

GB_FG Ahmed 25, 2:20.

NO_FG Lutz 59, :00.

Second Quarter

GB_Doubs 4 pass from Love (Ahmed kick), 8:08.

GB_FG Ahmed 45, 2:35.

NO_Olave 20 pass from Book (Lutz kick), :18.

Fourth Quarter

GB_Etling 51 run (Ahmed kick), 8:20.

___

NO GB
First downs 16 18
Total Net Yards 246 289
Rushes-yards 27-133 34-178
Passing 113 111
Punt Returns 2-15 3-23
Kickoff Returns 4-137 1-18
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 16-28-1 13-25-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-0 1-2
Punts 5-59.4 4-48.75
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 9-78 6-36
Time of Possession 29:22 30:38

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Orleans, Book 7-49, Ozigbo 7-40, A.Smith 9-25, Jones 4-19. Green Bay, Etling 4-48, Goodson 10-42, Taylor 8-27, Williams 5-24, Am.Rodgers 2-15, Love 3-13, Hyman 1-11, Toure 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_New Orleans, Book 16-28-1-113. Green Bay, Love 12-24-0-113, Etling 1-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, Jones 3-20, A.Smith 3-5, Olave 2-28, Baker 2-13, Harty 2-12, Ozigbo 2-7, White 1-18, Hill 1-10. Green Bay, Winfree 3-41, Doubs 3-24, Am.Rodgers 2-5, Cannella 1-13, Deguara 1-11, Goodson 1-10, T.Davis 1-7, Becker 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Orleans, Romo 35.

Top Stories