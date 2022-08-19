Green Bay 20, New Orleans 10

New Orleans
3
7
0
0
—
10
Green Bay
3
10
0
7
—
20
First Quarter
|New Orleans
|3
|7
|0
|0
|—
|10
|Green Bay
|3
|10
|0
|7
|—
|20
First Quarter
GB_FG Ahmed 25, 2:20.
NO_FG Lutz 59, :00.
Second Quarter
GB_Doubs 4 pass from Love (Ahmed kick), 8:08.
GB_FG Ahmed 45, 2:35.
NO_Olave 20 pass from Book (Lutz kick), :18.
Fourth Quarter
GB_Etling 51 run (Ahmed kick), 8:20.
___
|
|NO
|GB
|First downs
|16
|18
|Total Net Yards
|246
|289
|Rushes-yards
|27-133
|34-178
|Passing
|113
|111
|Punt Returns
|2-15
|3-23
|Kickoff Returns
|4-137
|1-18
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-28-1
|13-25-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-0
|1-2
|Punts
|5-59.4
|4-48.75
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|9-78
|6-36
|Time of Possession
|29:22
|30:38
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New Orleans, Book 7-49, Ozigbo 7-40, A.Smith 9-25, Jones 4-19. Green Bay, Etling 4-48, Goodson 10-42, Taylor 8-27, Williams 5-24, Am.Rodgers 2-15, Love 3-13, Hyman 1-11, Toure 1-(minus 2).
PASSING_New Orleans, Book 16-28-1-113. Green Bay, Love 12-24-0-113, Etling 1-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_New Orleans, Jones 3-20, A.Smith 3-5, Olave 2-28, Baker 2-13, Harty 2-12, Ozigbo 2-7, White 1-18, Hill 1-10. Green Bay, Winfree 3-41, Doubs 3-24, Am.Rodgers 2-5, Cannella 1-13, Deguara 1-11, Goodson 1-10, T.Davis 1-7, Becker 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Orleans, Romo 35.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.