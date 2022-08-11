Trending:
Guardians take road win streak into matchup with the Tigers

The Associated Press
August 11, 2022 3:55 am
1 min read
      

Cleveland Guardians (58-52, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (43-69, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Zach Plesac (2-10, 4.49 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Tigers: Garrett Hill (2-3, 5.12 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -168, Tigers +142; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they play the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit has a 25-32 record in home games and a 43-69 record overall. The Tigers have a 32-16 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cleveland is 58-52 overall and 29-30 on the road. The Guardians have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .251.

The teams play Thursday for the 15th time this season. The season series is tied 7-7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop has 17 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 10-for-41 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Andres Gimenez is third on the Guardians with a .304 batting average, and has 18 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 50 RBI. Steven Kwan is 11-for-33 over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .192 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Guardians: 7-3, .242 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Tigers: Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tarik Skubal: 15-Day IL (arm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories