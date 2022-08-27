Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Haniger lifts Mariners over Guardians 3-2 in 11 innings

The Associated Press
August 27, 2022 2:32 am
< a min read
      

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger singled home the winning run in the 11th inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-2 on Friday night in a matchup of American League playoff contenders.

Cleveland’s lead in the AL Central was trimmed to three games over Minnesota, which blanked San Francisco. Seattle is clinging to a postseason spot in a tight wild-card race.

After a tense pitching duel between starters Shane Bieber and Logan...

READ MORE

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger singled home the winning run in the 11th inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-2 on Friday night in a matchup of American League playoff contenders.

Cleveland’s lead in the AL Central was trimmed to three games over Minnesota, which blanked San Francisco. Seattle is clinging to a postseason spot in a tight wild-card race.

After a tense pitching duel between starters Shane Bieber and Logan Gilbert, the Mariners got a terrific effort from their bullpen and pulled it out.

Haniger hit a leadoff single in the bottom of the 11th on a 2-0 pitch from All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase (2-3) to score automatic runner Dylan Moore from second base.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Let’s make one thing clear: Federal human resources processes and procedures are not broken. In this executive briefing, the following experts will discuss the tactics used to reimagine hiring in government.

First baseman Carlos Santana threw out a runner at the plate in the top of the 11th, and Penn Murfee (4-0) retired Tyler Freeman with the bases loaded to end the inning.

The first four runs of the game scored on sacrifice flies.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News