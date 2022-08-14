Harris, Contreras lead Braves’ rally for sweep of Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Michael Harris II hit a tying homer in the ninth, William Contreras had a go-ahead single and the Atlanta Braves rallied to beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Sunday for a sweep of their four-game series. The Braves won their sixth straight after losing four of five against the NL East-leading New York Mets. Harris’ leadoff shot in the ninth tied it at 1-all. He drove the first pitch from Marlins... READ MORE

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Michael Harris II hit a tying homer in the ninth, William Contreras had a go-ahead single and the Atlanta Braves rallied to beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Sunday for a sweep of their four-game series.

The Braves won their sixth straight after losing four of five against the NL East-leading New York Mets.

Harris’ leadoff shot in the ninth tied it at 1-all. He drove the first pitch from Marlins reliever Tanner Scott (4-5) over the wall in left center for his 12th homer.

Dansby Swanson followed with a single and Vaughn Grissom walked. Austin Riley flew out to right before Swanson got caught in a rundown between second and third for the second out. Scott then walked Matt Olson and Contreras followed with a hard grounder that Miami second baseman Jon Berti deflected but couldn’t retrieve in time to throw out Grissom at the plate.

Braves All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. did not start but pinch hit in the ninth and was intentionally walked. Olson advanced to third on the walk and scored on a wild pitch by Scott.

Acuña was removed late in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader as a precaution to rest his surgically repaired right knee.

The Marlins have scored three or fewer runs in 15 consecutive games, matching the 1979 Chicago Cubs for the second-longest drought in the division era.

Tyler Matzek (3-2) threw a scoreless eighth and Kenley Jansen got three outs in the ninth around a single for his 27th save.

Atlanta starter Bryce Elder struck out a career-high 10 in seven innings of one-run ball. The 23-year-old Elder, who was recalled from Triple-A Saturday, allowed three hits and walked two.

Elder kept Miami hitless through the first 3 1/3 innings before JJ Bleday doubled and scored on Miguel Rojas’ RBI single.

Marlins starter Braxton Garrett was lifted after six innings. Garrett scattered five hits, walked three and struck out two.

ROSTER MOVES

The Marlins selected the contracts of RHP Parker Bugg and LHP Andrew Nardi from Triple-A Jacksonville and optioned RHP Tommy Nance to the same minor league club. RHP A.J. Ladwig was designated for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Anthony Bender (right elbow strain) was placed on the 15-day injured list.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Spencer Strider (6-4, 3.11) will start the opener of a four-game home series against the Mets on Monday. RHP Carlos Carrasco (13-4, 3.76) will start for the Mets.

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara (10-5, 2.01) starts the opener of a three-game home set against the San Diego Padres on Monday. The Padres will go with RHP Joe Musgrove (8-5, 2.91).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.