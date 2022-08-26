Hernandez leads the Columbus Crew against Cincinnati

Columbus Crew (8-6-11, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (8-8-10, eighth in the Eastern Conference) Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati +113, Columbus +211, Draw +265; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Cucho Hernandez leads the Columbus Crew into a matchup with Cincinnati following a two-goal outing against Atlanta United.

Cincinnati is 7-6-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brenner leads the sixth-ranked scoring team in the MLS with nine goals. Cincinnati has scored 43.

The Crew are 7-4-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Crew are ninth in the Eastern Conference with 34 goals led by Hernandez with eight.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Crew won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brenner has scored nine goals and added four assists for Cincinnati. Luciano Acosta has one goal and five assists over the past 10 games.

Hernandez has scored eight goals for the Crew. Luis Diaz has five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 1-1-8, averaging two goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

Crew: 4-1-5, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Beckham Sunderland (injured), Sergio Santos (injured), Ronald Matarrita (injured), Kenneth Vermeer (injured).

Crew: Kevin Molino (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

