Sports News

High-A Northwest League Glance

The Associated Press
August 11, 2022 10:01 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT

Northwest League

W L Pct. GB
Eugene (San Francisco) 24 14 .632
Vancouver (Toronto) 23 14 .622 ½
Spokane (Colorado) 19 18 .514
Everett (Seattle) 18 20 .474 6
Hillsboro (Arizona) 16 22 .421 8
Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 13 25 .342 11

___

Tuesday’s Games

Eugene 4, Vancouver 2

Tri-City 3, Everett 0

Spokane 10, Hillsboro 4

Wednesday’s Games

Eugene 10, Vancouver 3

Everett 4, Tri-City 2

Spokane 5, Hillsboro 4

Thursday’s Games

Vancouver at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

<

