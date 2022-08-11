High-A Northwest League Glance

Northwest League
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|24
|14
|.632
|—
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|23
|14
|.622
|½
|Spokane (Colorado)
|19
|18
|.514
|4½
|Everett (Seattle)
|18
|20
|.474
|6
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|16
|22
|.421
|8
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|13
|25
|.342
|11
___
Eugene 10, Vancouver 3
Everett 4, Tri-City 2
Spokane 5, Hillsboro 4
Vancouver at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.
Everett at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Vancouver at Eugene, 9:35 p.m.
Everett at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
