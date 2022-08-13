On Air: Federal News Network program
High-A Northwest League Glance

The Associated Press
August 13, 2022 10:01 am
All Times EDT

Northwest League

W L Pct. GB
Eugene (San Francisco) 26 14 .650
Vancouver (Toronto) 23 16 .590
Spokane (Colorado) 20 19 .513
Everett (Seattle) 19 21 .475 7
Hillsboro (Arizona) 17 23 .425 9
Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 14 26 .350 12

___

Thursday’s Games

Eugene 4, Vancouver 2

Tri-City 3, Everett 2

Spokane 5, Hillsboro 4

Friday’s Games

Eugene 7, Vancouver 4

Everett 6, Tri-City 1

Hillsboro 8, Spokane 1

Saturday’s Games

Vancouver at Eugene, 8:05 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

