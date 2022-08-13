High-A Northwest League Glance

Northwest League
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|26
|14
|.650
|—
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|23
|16
|.590
|2½
|Spokane (Colorado)
|20
|19
|.513
|5½
|Everett (Seattle)
|19
|21
|.475
|7
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|17
|23
|.425
|9
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|14
|26
|.350
|12
___
Eugene 4, Vancouver 2
Tri-City 3, Everett 2
Spokane 5, Hillsboro 4
Eugene 7, Vancouver 4
Everett 6, Tri-City 1
Hillsboro 8, Spokane 1
Vancouver at Eugene, 8:05 p.m.
Everett at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
