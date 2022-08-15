On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Hollywood, soccer stars appeal for more Ukraine donations

The Associated Press
August 15, 2022 3:41 pm
< a min read
      

BORODYANKA, Ukraine (AP) — Hollywood actor Liev Schreiber and former Ukraine soccer star Andriy Shevchenko appealed for international donations to Ukraine to continue during a visit Monday to a residential area outside Kyiv that suffered extensive damage by Russian bombardment.

“People see it as a one-time thing. But, as you can see, people live with it every day,”said Schreiber, who has starred in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

“It’s a...

READ MORE

BORODYANKA, Ukraine (AP) — Hollywood actor Liev Schreiber and former Ukraine soccer star Andriy Shevchenko appealed for international donations to Ukraine to continue during a visit Monday to a residential area outside Kyiv that suffered extensive damage by Russian bombardment.

“People see it as a one-time thing. But, as you can see, people live with it every day,”said Schreiber, who has starred in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

“It’s a coward move,” Schreiber said, pointing at a damaged apartment tower block in Borodyanka, 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of Kyiv.

Borodyanka is located in the Bucha area, where hundreds of dead civilian were discovered following the Russian occupation and then retreat in late March. Ukrainian authorities said 16,000 residential buildings were damaged in the area.

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Schreiber, who is partly of Ukrainian ancestry and is involved in several charity initiatives for the country, earlier met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A number of Hollywood stars have visited Ukraine during the war, including Angelina Jolie, Sean Penn and Ben Stiller.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|22 Gartner Identity & Access...
8|22 Gartner Data & Analytics Summit
8|22 EC-Council Ethical Hacker Training -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories