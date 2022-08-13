Trending:
Houston 17, New Orleans 13

The Associated Press
August 13, 2022 11:10 pm
1 min read
      

New Orleans
7
3
0
3

13

Houston
3
7
0
7

17

First Quarter

New Orleans 7 3 0 3 13
Houston 3 7 0 7 17

First Quarter

NO_D.Washington 9 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 7:48.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 49, 1:20.

Second Quarter

Hou_Camp 4 pass from Driskel (Fairbairn kick), 11:50.

NO_FG Lutz 23, 1:52.

Fourth Quarter

NO_FG Romo 36, 12:26.

Hou_Jo.Johnson 6 pass from Driskel (Fairbairn kick), :25.

___

NO Hou
First downs 20 14
Total Net Yards 269 275
Rushes-yards 37-129 24-99
Passing 140 176
Punt Returns 5-49 3-22
Kickoff Returns 3-73 2-45
Interceptions Ret. 3-44 1-12
Comp-Att-Int 20-27-1 19-29-3
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-32 1-3
Punts 6-50.167 6-56.5
Fumbles-Lost 4-2 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-54 11-99
Time of Possession 34:32 25:17

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Orleans, A.Smith 7-30, Jones 7-27, Ozigbo 8-26, Book 4-21, D.Washington 9-19, Dalton 1-6, Prentice 1-0. Houston, Pierce 5-49, Freeman 12-25, Driskel 3-17, Mack 3-6, Hairston 1-2.

PASSING_New Orleans, Book 15-22-1-121, Dalton 5-5-0-51. Houston, Driskel 16-26-3-165, Mills 3-3-0-14.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, Dixon 3-33, D.Washington 3-18, Baker 2-31, Merritt 2-8, Callaway 1-19, T.Smith 1-15, Jones 1-13, A.Smith 1-12, E.Winston 1-12, Vannett 1-6, Olave 1-4, Trautman 1-4, Ozigbo 1-(minus 1), Book 1-(minus 2). Houston, Freeman 3-19, Camp 2-53, Johnson 2-25, Moore 2-25, Dorsett 2-18, S.Green 2-13, Conley 2-6, Wedington 2-5, Ogunbowale 1-8, Jordan 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Fairbairn 59.

