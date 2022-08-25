Trending:
Houston 17, San Francisco 0

The Associated Press
August 25, 2022 11:11 pm
San Francisco
0
0
0
0

0

Houston
7
0
10
0

17

First Quarter

San Francisco 0 0 0 0 0
Houston 7 0 10 0 17

First Quarter

Hou_Pierce 1 run (Ammendola kick), 7:33.

Third Quarter

Hou_C.Moore 16 pass from D.Mills (Ammendola kick), 11:27.

Hou_FG Ammendola 45, 1:58.

___

SF Hou
First downs 15 17
Total Net Yards 308 238
Rushes-yards 24-51 36-156
Passing 257 82
Punt Returns 1-4 4-24
Kickoff Returns 3-56 1-23
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 2-34
Comp-Att-Int 25-41-2 8-14-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-23 3-12
Punts 5-49.2 5-45.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 11-104 6-45
Time of Possession 31:50 28:10

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Sermon 8-20, Wilson 3-16, Purdy 3-10, Mason 4-7, Lance 1-1, Sudfeld 1-0, Davis-Price 4-(minus 3). Houston, Mack 10-55, Pierce 6-37, Burkhead 10-28, Freeman 6-20, Ogunbowale 3-13, Driskel 1-3.

PASSING_San Francisco, Purdy 13-20-1-182, Sudfeld 5-10-1-49, Lance 7-11-0-49. Houston, Mills 6-10-1-58, Allen 2-3-0-36, Driskel 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Dwelley 3-42, Jennings 3-34, Turner 3-32, Snead 2-36, M.Johnson 2-29, Fumagalli 2-26, Kroft 2-23, Juszczyk 1-15, Hasty 1-13, Davis-Price 1-10, McCloud 1-10, Sermon 1-5, Woerner 1-4, Wilson 1-2, Mason 1-(minus 1). Houston, Moore 2-35, Conley 2-15, S.Green 1-24, Ogunbowale 1-12, Jordan 1-5, Burkhead 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Ammendola 31.

Top Stories