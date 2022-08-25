Houston 17, San Francisco 0

San Francisco
0
0
0
0
—
0
Houston
7
0
10
0
—
17
First Quarter
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Houston
|7
|0
|10
|0
|—
|17
First Quarter
Hou_Pierce 1 run (Ammendola kick), 7:33.
Third Quarter
Hou_C.Moore 16 pass from D.Mills (Ammendola kick), 11:27.
Hou_FG Ammendola 45, 1:58.
___
|
|SF
|Hou
|First downs
|15
|17
|Total Net Yards
|308
|238
|Rushes-yards
|24-51
|36-156
|Passing
|257
|82
|Punt Returns
|1-4
|4-24
|Kickoff Returns
|3-56
|1-23
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|2-34
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-41-2
|8-14-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-23
|3-12
|Punts
|5-49.2
|5-45.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|11-104
|6-45
|Time of Possession
|31:50
|28:10
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_San Francisco, Sermon 8-20, Wilson 3-16, Purdy 3-10, Mason 4-7, Lance 1-1, Sudfeld 1-0, Davis-Price 4-(minus 3). Houston, Mack 10-55, Pierce 6-37, Burkhead 10-28, Freeman 6-20, Ogunbowale 3-13, Driskel 1-3.
PASSING_San Francisco, Purdy 13-20-1-182, Sudfeld 5-10-1-49, Lance 7-11-0-49. Houston, Mills 6-10-1-58, Allen 2-3-0-36, Driskel 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_San Francisco, Dwelley 3-42, Jennings 3-34, Turner 3-32, Snead 2-36, M.Johnson 2-29, Fumagalli 2-26, Kroft 2-23, Juszczyk 1-15, Hasty 1-13, Davis-Price 1-10, McCloud 1-10, Sermon 1-5, Woerner 1-4, Wilson 1-2, Mason 1-(minus 1). Houston, Moore 2-35, Conley 2-15, S.Green 1-24, Ogunbowale 1-12, Jordan 1-5, Burkhead 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Ammendola 31.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.