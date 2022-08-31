Trending:
Houston 2, Los Angeles FC 1

The Associated Press
August 31, 2022 10:57 pm
Los Angeles FC
1
0

1

Houston
1
1

2

First Half_1, Houston, Ferreira, 10 (penalty kick), 13th minute; 2, Los Angeles FC, Arango, 14 (Vela), 19th.

Second Half_3, Houston, Dorsey, 1 (Carrasquilla), 75th.

Goalies_Los Angeles FC, Maxime Crepeau, John McCarthy; Houston, Steve Clark, Michael Nelson.

Yellow Cards_Sanchez, Los Angeles FC, 11th; Ceren, Houston, 90th+3; Acosta, Los Angeles FC, 90th+3; Clark, Houston, 90th+6.

Referee_Matthew Conger. Assistant Referees_Gianni Facchini, Brooke Mayo, Jair Marrufo. 4th Official_Elton Garcia.

A_21,284.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles FC_Maxime Crepeau; Giorgio Chiellini (Sebastien Ibeagha, 72nd), Franco Escobar (Diego Palacios, 59th), Ryan Hollingshead, Eddie Segura (Jesus Murillo, 64th); Kellyn Acosta, Jose Cifuentes, Ilie Sanchez; Cristian Arango (Denis Bouanga, 72nd), Kwadwo Opoku, Carlos Vela (Gareth Bale, 59th).

Houston_Steve Clark; Ethan Bartlow, Adam Lundqvist, Tim Parker; Corey Baird (Nelson Quinones, 76th), Adalberto Carrasquilla, Griffin Dorsey, Fafa Picault, Memo Rodriguez (Darwin Ceren, 77th), Matias Vera; Sebastian Ferreira (Roberto Avila, 89th).

