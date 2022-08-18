Houston 21, Chicago White Sox 5

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|51
|21
|25
|21
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|4
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Pollock cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dubón ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grandal 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|3
|3
|2
|
|Vaughn 1b-lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Alvarez lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Jiménez lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Meyers ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Engel cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|6
|4
|4
|6
|
|J.Abreu dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|6
|2
|4
|3
|
|Sosa ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Moncada 3b
|3
|2
|1
|3
|
|Matijevic ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sheets rf
|5
|0
|4
|0
|
|Peña ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Harrison 2b-p
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|6
|3
|4
|2
|
|Zavala c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|McCormick cf-lf
|6
|2
|3
|5
|
|Gonzàlez ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Houston
|013
|602
|144
|—
|21
|Chicago
|000
|031
|100
|—
|5
E_Pollock (3). DP_Houston 2, Chicago 1. LOB_Houston 7, Chicago 12. 2B_Gurriel (33), Bregman 2 (32), Peña (15), Alvarez (16), Sheets (15). HR_Mancini (14), Bregman 2 (18), McCormick (12), Moncada (7). SB_Bregman (1). SF_Gonzàlez (1).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garcia W,10-8
|5
|
|7
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Maton
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Smith
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|B.Abreu
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Montero
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Giolito L,9-7
|3
|
|8
|7
|7
|1
|5
|Velasquez
|3
|
|6
|5
|5
|0
|2
|Ruiz
|2
|
|5
|5
|5
|2
|1
|Harrison
|1
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|1
Giolito pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.
WP_Ruiz.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:53. A_24,407 (40,615).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.