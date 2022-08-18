Trending:
Houston 21, Chicago White Sox 5

The Associated Press
August 18, 2022 6:20 pm
< a min read
      

Houston

Chicago

ab
r
h
bi

Houston Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 51 21 25 21 Totals 35 5 11 4
Altuve 2b 5 2 2 1 Pollock cf 4 0 1 0
Dubón ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Grandal 1b 0 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 5 3 3 2 Vaughn 1b-lf 5 1 1 0
Alvarez lf 3 1 1 1 Jiménez lf 2 1 1 0
Meyers ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Engel cf 1 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 6 4 4 6 J.Abreu dh 4 0 0 0
Tucker rf 6 2 4 3 Sosa ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Mancini dh 4 1 1 1 Moncada 3b 3 2 1 3
Matijevic ph-dh 2 1 1 0 Sheets rf 5 0 4 0
Peña ss 5 2 2 0 Harrison 2b-p 4 0 2 0
Vázquez c 6 3 4 2 Zavala c 4 1 1 0
McCormick cf-lf 6 2 3 5 Gonzàlez ss 2 0 0 1
Houston 013 602 144 21
Chicago 000 031 100 5

E_Pollock (3). DP_Houston 2, Chicago 1. LOB_Houston 7, Chicago 12. 2B_Gurriel (33), Bregman 2 (32), Peña (15), Alvarez (16), Sheets (15). HR_Mancini (14), Bregman 2 (18), McCormick (12), Moncada (7). SB_Bregman (1). SF_Gonzàlez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Garcia W,10-8 5 7 3 3 4 4
Maton 1 2 1 1 2 0
Smith 1 1 1 1 2 1
B.Abreu 1 0 0 0 0 3
Montero 1 1 0 0 0 2
Chicago
Giolito L,9-7 3 8 7 7 1 5
Velasquez 3 6 5 5 0 2
Ruiz 2 5 5 5 2 1
Harrison 1 6 4 4 1 1

Giolito pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

WP_Ruiz.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:53. A_24,407 (40,615).

