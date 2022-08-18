Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Houston 21, Chicago White Sox 5

The Associated Press
August 18, 2022 6:20 pm
1 min read
      

Houston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
51
21
25
21
4
9

Altuve 2b
5
2
2
1
1
0
.279

READ MORE
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 51 21 25 21 4 9
Altuve 2b 5 2 2 1 1 0 .279
d-Dubón ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Gurriel 1b 5 3 3 2 1 1 .248
Alvarez lf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .297
a-Meyers ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Bregman 3b 6 4 4 6 0 1 .264
Tucker rf 6 2 4 3 0 1 .256
Mancini dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .264
b-Matijevic ph-dh 2 1 1 0 0 0 .200
Peña ss 5 2 2 0 1 1 .251
Vázquez c 6 3 4 2 0 0 .289
McCormick cf-lf 6 2 3 5 0 2 .238
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 11 4 8 10
Pollock cf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .240
Grandal 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .201
Vaughn 1b-lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .295
Jiménez lf 2 1 1 0 2 1 .310
Engel cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235
J.Abreu dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .306
c-Sosa ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .114
Moncada 3b 3 2 1 3 2 0 .202
Sheets rf 5 0 4 0 0 1 .240
Harrison 2b-p 4 0 2 0 1 0 .250
Zavala c 4 1 1 0 1 2 .286
Gonzàlez ss 2 0 0 1 1 1 .167
Houston 013 602 144_21 25 0
Chicago 000 031 100_5 11 1

a-pinch hit for Alvarez in the 7th. b-grounded out for Mancini in the 8th. c-struck out for J.Abreu in the 8th. d-grounded out for Altuve in the 9th.

E_Pollock (3). LOB_Houston 7, Chicago 12. 2B_Gurriel (33), Bregman 2 (32), Peña (15), Alvarez (16), Sheets (15). HR_Mancini (14), off Giolito; Bregman 2 (18), off Velasquez; McCormick (12), off Ruiz; Moncada (7), off Garcia. RBIs_Mancini (51), Bregman 6 (72), Tucker 3 (80), McCormick 5 (37), Altuve (43), Gurriel 2 (34), Alvarez (77), Vázquez 2 (45), Moncada 3 (39), Gonzàlez (1). SB_Bregman (1). SF_Gonzàlez.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Agencies across the government are intently focused on cyber initiatives, driven in part by evolving threats and in part by the directives of the White House’s executive order on improving cybersecurity. But how can these lessons be applied to your cyber evolution efforts?

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Meyers); Chicago 5 (Gonzàlez 3, J.Abreu, Pollock). RISP_Houston 14 for 19; Chicago 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Gurriel, Matijevic, Vaughn. GIDP_Dubón, Vaughn.

DP_Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel; Bregman, Gurriel); Chicago 1 (Gonzàlez, Sosa, Grandal).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garcia, W, 10-8 5 7 3 3 4 4 97 4.09
Maton 1 2 1 1 2 0 26 3.99
Smith 1 1 1 1 2 1 27 5.40
B.Abreu 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 2.34
Montero 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 2.59
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Giolito, L, 9-7 3 8 7 7 1 5 85 5.34
Velasquez 3 6 5 5 0 2 51 5.68
Ruiz 2 5 5 5 2 1 45 4.72
Harrison 1 6 4 4 1 1 28 36.00

Inherited runners-scored_Velasquez 2-2. WP_Ruiz.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:53. A_24,407 (40,615).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|25 Luke AFB Tech Expo
8|25 The Future of Government Cybersecurity:...
8|25 Demystifying Zero Trust for Government...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories