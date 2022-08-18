Houston 21, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 51 21 25 21 4 9 Altuve 2b 5 2 2 1 1 0 .279 d-Dubón ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Gurriel 1b 5 3 3 2 1 1 .248 Alvarez lf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .297 a-Meyers ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Bregman 3b 6 4 4 6 0 1 .264 Tucker rf 6 2 4 3 0 1 .256 Mancini dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .264 b-Matijevic ph-dh 2 1 1 0 0 0 .200 Peña ss 5 2 2 0 1 1 .251 Vázquez c 6 3 4 2 0 0 .289 McCormick cf-lf 6 2 3 5 0 2 .238

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 11 4 8 10 Pollock cf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .240 Grandal 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .201 Vaughn 1b-lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .295 Jiménez lf 2 1 1 0 2 1 .310 Engel cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235 J.Abreu dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .306 c-Sosa ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .114 Moncada 3b 3 2 1 3 2 0 .202 Sheets rf 5 0 4 0 0 1 .240 Harrison 2b-p 4 0 2 0 1 0 .250 Zavala c 4 1 1 0 1 2 .286 Gonzàlez ss 2 0 0 1 1 1 .167

Houston 013 602 144_21 25 0 Chicago 000 031 100_5 11 1

a-pinch hit for Alvarez in the 7th. b-grounded out for Mancini in the 8th. c-struck out for J.Abreu in the 8th. d-grounded out for Altuve in the 9th.

E_Pollock (3). LOB_Houston 7, Chicago 12. 2B_Gurriel (33), Bregman 2 (32), Peña (15), Alvarez (16), Sheets (15). HR_Mancini (14), off Giolito; Bregman 2 (18), off Velasquez; McCormick (12), off Ruiz; Moncada (7), off Garcia. RBIs_Mancini (51), Bregman 6 (72), Tucker 3 (80), McCormick 5 (37), Altuve (43), Gurriel 2 (34), Alvarez (77), Vázquez 2 (45), Moncada 3 (39), Gonzàlez (1). SB_Bregman (1). SF_Gonzàlez.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Meyers); Chicago 5 (Gonzàlez 3, J.Abreu, Pollock). RISP_Houston 14 for 19; Chicago 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Gurriel, Matijevic, Vaughn. GIDP_Dubón, Vaughn.

DP_Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel; Bregman, Gurriel); Chicago 1 (Gonzàlez, Sosa, Grandal).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Garcia, W, 10-8 5 7 3 3 4 4 97 4.09 Maton 1 2 1 1 2 0 26 3.99 Smith 1 1 1 1 2 1 27 5.40 B.Abreu 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 2.34 Montero 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 2.59

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Giolito, L, 9-7 3 8 7 7 1 5 85 5.34 Velasquez 3 6 5 5 0 2 51 5.68 Ruiz 2 5 5 5 2 1 45 4.72 Harrison 1 6 4 4 1 1 28 36.00

Inherited runners-scored_Velasquez 2-2. WP_Ruiz.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:53. A_24,407 (40,615).

