Houston 21, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
51
21
25
21
4
9
Altuve 2b
5
2
2
1
1
0
.279
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|51
|21
|25
|21
|4
|9
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.279
|d-Dubón ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.248
|Alvarez lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.297
|a-Meyers ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Bregman 3b
|6
|4
|4
|6
|0
|1
|.264
|Tucker rf
|6
|2
|4
|3
|0
|1
|.256
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|b-Matijevic ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Peña ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Vázquez c
|6
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.289
|McCormick cf-lf
|6
|2
|3
|5
|0
|2
|.238
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|4
|8
|10
|
|Pollock cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Grandal 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Vaughn 1b-lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Jiménez lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.310
|Engel cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|J.Abreu dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|c-Sosa ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.114
|Moncada 3b
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|0
|.202
|Sheets rf
|5
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Harrison 2b-p
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Zavala c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|Gonzàlez ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.167
|Houston
|013
|602
|144_21
|25
|0
|Chicago
|000
|031
|100_5
|11
|1
a-pinch hit for Alvarez in the 7th. b-grounded out for Mancini in the 8th. c-struck out for J.Abreu in the 8th. d-grounded out for Altuve in the 9th.
E_Pollock (3). LOB_Houston 7, Chicago 12. 2B_Gurriel (33), Bregman 2 (32), Peña (15), Alvarez (16), Sheets (15). HR_Mancini (14), off Giolito; Bregman 2 (18), off Velasquez; McCormick (12), off Ruiz; Moncada (7), off Garcia. RBIs_Mancini (51), Bregman 6 (72), Tucker 3 (80), McCormick 5 (37), Altuve (43), Gurriel 2 (34), Alvarez (77), Vázquez 2 (45), Moncada 3 (39), Gonzàlez (1). SB_Bregman (1). SF_Gonzàlez.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Meyers); Chicago 5 (Gonzàlez 3, J.Abreu, Pollock). RISP_Houston 14 for 19; Chicago 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Gurriel, Matijevic, Vaughn. GIDP_Dubón, Vaughn.
DP_Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel; Bregman, Gurriel); Chicago 1 (Gonzàlez, Sosa, Grandal).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia, W, 10-8
|5
|
|7
|3
|3
|4
|4
|97
|4.09
|Maton
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|26
|3.99
|Smith
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|27
|5.40
|B.Abreu
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|2.34
|Montero
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.59
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, L, 9-7
|3
|
|8
|7
|7
|1
|5
|85
|5.34
|Velasquez
|3
|
|6
|5
|5
|0
|2
|51
|5.68
|Ruiz
|2
|
|5
|5
|5
|2
|1
|45
|4.72
|Harrison
|1
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|1
|28
|36.00
Inherited runners-scored_Velasquez 2-2. WP_Ruiz.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:53. A_24,407 (40,615).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.