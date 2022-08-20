Houston 24, L.A. Rams 20

Houston
0
7
7
10
—
24
L.A. Rams
3
3
7
7
—
20
First Quarter
First Quarter
LAR_FG Gay 43, 4:49.
Second Quarter
LAR_FG Gay 36, :40.
Hou_N.Collins 18 pass from Mills (Fairbairn kick), :01.
Third Quarter
Hou_Quitoriano 6 pass from K.Allen (Fairbairn kick), 5:58.
LAR_R.Carter 8 fumble return (Gay kick), 3:11.
Fourth Quarter
Hou_FG Fairbairn 42, 12:46.
LAR_Ragas 7 run (Gay kick), 5:11.
Hou_Schreck 8 pass from Driskel (Fairbairn kick), 1:05.
|
|Hou
|LAR
|First downs
|20
|19
|Total Net Yards
|274
|275
|Rushes-yards
|27-115
|20-46
|Passing
|159
|229
|Punt Returns
|4-43
|4-11
|Kickoff Returns
|3-60
|1-15
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-32-0
|25-35-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-25
|6-35
|Punts
|5-52.2
|6-46.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-2
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|9-70
|7-101
|Time of Possession
|28:52
|31:08
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Houston, Freeman 9-30, Mack 8-29, Ogunbowale 6-27, Driskel 2-24, Burkhead 2-5. L.A. Rams, Calais 4-14, Ragas 6-14, Rose 3-10, Wolford 4-7, Perkins 2-1, Funk 1-0.
PASSING_Houston, Mills 10-17-0-96, Allen 9-12-0-71, Driskel 3-3-0-17. L.A. Rams, Wolford 14-22-0-142, Perkins 11-13-0-122.
RECEIVING_Houston, N.Collins 4-48, Dorsett 3-48, Burkhead 3-9, Freeman 2-23, Schreck 2-13, Jordan 2-7, Camp 1-9, Moore 1-7, Wedington 1-7, Quitoriano 1-6, Hairston 1-4, S.Green 1-3. L.A. Rams, Hopkins 6-41, McCutcheon 5-96, Trammell 4-46, Harris 4-23, Calais 2-10, L.Akers 1-21, Blanton 1-14, R.Carter 1-14, Funk 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
