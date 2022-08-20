Trending:
Houston 24, L.A. Rams 20

The Associated Press
August 20, 2022 1:17 am
Houston
0
7
7
10

24

L.A. Rams
3
3
7
7

20

First Quarter

Houston 0 7 7 10 24
L.A. Rams 3 3 7 7 20

First Quarter

LAR_FG Gay 43, 4:49.

Second Quarter

LAR_FG Gay 36, :40.

Hou_N.Collins 18 pass from Mills (Fairbairn kick), :01.

Third Quarter

Hou_Quitoriano 6 pass from K.Allen (Fairbairn kick), 5:58.

LAR_R.Carter 8 fumble return (Gay kick), 3:11.

Fourth Quarter

Hou_FG Fairbairn 42, 12:46.

LAR_Ragas 7 run (Gay kick), 5:11.

Hou_Schreck 8 pass from Driskel (Fairbairn kick), 1:05.

___

Hou LAR
First downs 20 19
Total Net Yards 274 275
Rushes-yards 27-115 20-46
Passing 159 229
Punt Returns 4-43 4-11
Kickoff Returns 3-60 1-15
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 22-32-0 25-35-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-25 6-35
Punts 5-52.2 6-46.667
Fumbles-Lost 4-2 3-1
Penalties-Yards 9-70 7-101
Time of Possession 28:52 31:08

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Freeman 9-30, Mack 8-29, Ogunbowale 6-27, Driskel 2-24, Burkhead 2-5. L.A. Rams, Calais 4-14, Ragas 6-14, Rose 3-10, Wolford 4-7, Perkins 2-1, Funk 1-0.

PASSING_Houston, Mills 10-17-0-96, Allen 9-12-0-71, Driskel 3-3-0-17. L.A. Rams, Wolford 14-22-0-142, Perkins 11-13-0-122.

RECEIVING_Houston, N.Collins 4-48, Dorsett 3-48, Burkhead 3-9, Freeman 2-23, Schreck 2-13, Jordan 2-7, Camp 1-9, Moore 1-7, Wedington 1-7, Quitoriano 1-6, Hairston 1-4, S.Green 1-3. L.A. Rams, Hopkins 6-41, McCutcheon 5-96, Trammell 4-46, Harris 4-23, Calais 2-10, L.Akers 1-21, Blanton 1-14, R.Carter 1-14, Funk 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

