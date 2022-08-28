On Air: Federal News Network program
Houston 3, Baltimore 1

The Associated Press
August 28, 2022 5:35 pm
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 7 1 2 13
Mullins cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .267
Rutschman dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .254
Santander lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .258
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244
Hays rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .256
Urías 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .246
a-Stowers ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .199
Mateo ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .230
Chirinos c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .182
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 3 6 3 3 6
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .282
Peña ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Bregman 3b 2 2 1 1 2 0 .269
Tucker rf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .261
Mancini lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .259
Meyers cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .209
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .244
Hensley dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .167
Dubón cf-lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .209
Maldonado c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .178
Baltimore 000 000 001_1 7 1
Houston 000 000 21x_3 6 0

a-singled for Urías in the 9th.

E_Chirinos (2). LOB_Baltimore 6, Houston 6. 2B_Mateo (20), Santander (21), Hensley (1), Tucker 2 (24). HR_Bregman (20), off Krehbiel. RBIs_Hays (54), Gurriel 2 (39), Bregman (76). SB_Mullins (28), Rutschman (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Hays 2, Odor); Houston 4 (Altuve 2, Peña, Gurriel). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 9; Houston 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Santander, Altuve. GIDP_Gurriel, Tucker.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Mateo, Mountcastle; Mateo, Urías, Mountcastle); Houston 1 (Gurriel, Altuve, Dubón, Bregman, Dubón).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Voth, L, 4-2 6 1 1 1 3 4 94 2.72
Baker 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 18 4.22
Krehbiel 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 26 3.02
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander 3 3 0 0 1 6 60 1.84
Martinez 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.31
Abreu 2 1 0 0 1 1 27 2.08
Stanek, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.25
Neris, H, 22 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.54
Montero, S, 9-11 1 3 1 1 0 2 24 2.68

Inherited runners-scored_Baker 1-1, Krehbiel 2-0. HBP_Krehbiel (Maldonado).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:08. A_31,559 (41,168).

