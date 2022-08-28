Houston 3, Baltimore 1

Baltimore
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
1
7
1
2
13
Mullins cf
3
0
1
0
1
1
.267
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|2
|13
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Rutschman dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Santander lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|a-Stowers ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.199
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Chirinos c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|3
|6
|3
|3
|6
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Bregman 3b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.269
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Mancini lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Meyers cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.244
|Hensley dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Dubón cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Maldonado c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.178
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|001_1
|7
|1
|Houston
|000
|000
|21x_3
|6
|0
a-singled for Urías in the 9th.
E_Chirinos (2). LOB_Baltimore 6, Houston 6. 2B_Mateo (20), Santander (21), Hensley (1), Tucker 2 (24). HR_Bregman (20), off Krehbiel. RBIs_Hays (54), Gurriel 2 (39), Bregman (76). SB_Mullins (28), Rutschman (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Hays 2, Odor); Houston 4 (Altuve 2, Peña, Gurriel). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 9; Houston 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Santander, Altuve. GIDP_Gurriel, Tucker.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Mateo, Mountcastle; Mateo, Urías, Mountcastle); Houston 1 (Gurriel, Altuve, Dubón, Bregman, Dubón).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Voth, L, 4-2
|6
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|94
|2.72
|Baker
|
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|4.22
|Krehbiel
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|26
|3.02
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander
|3
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|60
|1.84
|Martinez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.31
|Abreu
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|2.08
|Stanek, W, 2-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.25
|Neris, H, 22
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.54
|Montero, S, 9-11
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|24
|2.68
Inherited runners-scored_Baker 1-1, Krehbiel 2-0. HBP_Krehbiel (Maldonado).
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:08. A_31,559 (41,168).
