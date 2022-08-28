On Air: Federal News Network program
Houston 3, Baltimore 1

The Associated Press
August 28, 2022 5:35 pm
< a min read
      

Baltimore

Houston

ab
r
h
bi

Baltimore Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 7 1 Totals 28 3 6 3
Mullins cf 3 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0
Rutschman dh 4 0 1 0 Peña ss 4 0 0 0
Santander lf 4 1 1 0 Bregman 3b 2 2 1 1
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 Tucker rf 3 1 2 0
Hays rf 4 0 1 1 Mancini lf 4 0 0 0
Urías 3b 3 0 0 0 Meyers cf 0 0 0 0
Stowers ph 1 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 2
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 Hensley dh 3 0 1 0
Mateo ss 3 0 1 0 Dubón cf-lf 3 0 1 0
Chirinos c 2 0 1 0 Maldonado c 1 0 0 0
Baltimore 000 000 001 1
Houston 000 000 21x 3

E_Chirinos (2). DP_Baltimore 2, Houston 1. LOB_Baltimore 6, Houston 6. 2B_Mateo (20), Santander (21), Hensley (1), Tucker 2 (24). HR_Bregman (20). SB_Mullins (28), Rutschman (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Voth L,4-2 6 1 1 1 3 4
Baker 2-3 3 1 1 0 1
Krehbiel 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Houston
Verlander 3 3 0 0 1 6
Martinez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Abreu 2 1 0 0 1 1
Stanek W,2-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Neris H,22 1 0 0 0 0 2
Montero S,9-11 1 3 1 1 0 2

Voth pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Krehbiel (Maldonado).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:08. A_31,559 (41,168).

