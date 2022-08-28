Houston 3, Baltimore 1

Baltimore
Houston
ab
r
h
bi
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|28
|3
|6
|3
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rutschman dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mancini lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meyers cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stowers ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hensley dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dubón cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chirinos c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|Houston
|000
|000
|21x
|—
|3
E_Chirinos (2). DP_Baltimore 2, Houston 1. LOB_Baltimore 6, Houston 6. 2B_Mateo (20), Santander (21), Hensley (1), Tucker 2 (24). HR_Bregman (20). SB_Mullins (28), Rutschman (3).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Voth L,4-2
|6
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Baker
|
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Krehbiel
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Verlander
|3
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Martinez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Abreu
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Stanek W,2-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Neris H,22
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Montero S,9-11
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
Voth pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
HBP_Krehbiel (Maldonado).
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:08. A_31,559 (41,168).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.